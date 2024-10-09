Armenian Relief Society of Eastern USA supports ARS of Syria “A LIGHT” project

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA has consistently supported various humanitarian programs launched by the Armenian Relief Cross of Syria (ARCS), including the Hot Meal Program, Warm Home Program and several other initiatives aimed at assisting communities impacted by the ongoing crisis in Syria. Continuing this vital work, the ARS of Eastern USA has now generously funded the new “A LIGHT” project, an initiative providing solar-powered lighting devices to ninth and 12th-grade students at Karen Jeppe Armenian College.

This project was created in response to the severe economic challenges and electricity shortages in Syria, ensuring students have the necessary tools to study effectively as they prepare for their state exams.

“Our community in Syria continues to face immense challenges, and even basic necessities, such as light for students to complete their homework, have become a luxury,” said Caroline Chamavonian, chairperson of the ARS Eastern USA Regional Executive Board. “Through projects like this, we are committed to ensuring that our youth have the tools they need to succeed, despite the difficult circumstances,” she continued.

On Thursday, September 26, a special gathering took place at the Gohar Hamalian Hall to distribute the lighting devices under the auspices of Prelate Archbishop Magar Ashkarian and was attended by Reverend Father Armen Kalajian, Siran Ambardjian, a member of the ARS Central Executive Board and representative of the Middle East, members of the Armenian Relief Society and teachers of the ninth and 12th grades from Karen Jeppe Armenian College.

In her message, Zepur Kevorkian, chairwoman of ARCS, emphasized that this initiative will significantly aid students in their exam preparations, encouraging each of them to give their best and complete this academic milestone with success. She then invited Archbishop Ashkarian to offer his fatherly blessing on the occasion. Archbishop Ashkarian praised the project, encouraging the students to excel in their studies, pass their exams with distinction and use their knowledge and success to contribute meaningfully to their community and nation.

The ARS of Eastern USA also donated $30,000 in 2023 to support the installation of solar panels on the Tarmanadoon clinic to ensure its continued functionality.