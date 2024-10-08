Deadline extended for IALA’s 2024 Creative Writing and Literary Translation Grants

The application deadline for the International Armenian Literary Alliance’s three grants has been extended until October 10, 2024, 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time.

IALA’s Creative Writing Grant will award $2,500 annually to one Armenian writer whose work-in-progress shows exceptional literary and creative ability. After awarding poets and fiction writers in previous years, the grant will be awarded in 2024 for a work of creative nonfiction. The grant will be judged by Susan Barba, Aram Mrjoian and Nadia Owusu. Details are available here.

IALA’s Israelyan Armenian Translation Grant will award $3,000 to one translator working from English source text into Eastern Armenian, whose work-in-progress shows exceptional literary and creative ability. In 2024, the grant will be awarded for a work of contemporary literature written by an Armenian in English. The complete list of texts which IALA would like to see translated features authors who represent and support the Armenian literary community; their works were selected for their diversity in voices and subject matters. The grant will be judged by Ovsanna Babayan, Sevak Ghazaryan and Armen Ohanyan. Details are available here.

IALA’s Israelyan English Translation Grant will award $3,000 to one translator working from Armenian (either Western or Eastern) source texts into English, whose work-in-progress shows exceptional literary and creative ability. In 2024, the grant will be awarded for a work of literature (in any literary genre) written in Armenian and published any time after 1900. The grant will be judged by Tamar M. Boyadjian, Karen Jallatyan and Garen Torikian. Details are available here.