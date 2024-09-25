Dear Olympics

We had a great run. I’ll never forget the first time we met — it was in Detroit, I was 17 and just heading into college. I was nervous and excited all at once, just as I have been every year since. Fast forward 10 years, and now at 27, I’m saying goodbye. Funny how it all ends where it began, right here in Detroit. I’ll see you around. Though next time, it will be different.

Thank you for the great memories. I’ll cherish them always.

Michael

P.S. My time with the AYF started when I was nine and going to camp. Although that was my last time at camp, I continued to lean into the competitive stuff — starting with Juniors when I was 10 all the way through to Seniors “plus” (how I refer to the ARS bonus years). From the track to the softball diamond, I loved it all. I even had some fun cheering from the bench at NATs when the roster called for someone who could rebound but wouldn’t shoot.

Being in between age groups in my chapter, I’ve been part of both the “older crew” and the “younger crew” as they’re often referred to. Over the years, I’ve transitioned from “Armen’s little brother” to “Talene’s older brother,” from sprinter to thrower, from player to captain. Nothing against my OGs, but these later years have been the most rewarding for me. Looking back, it’s because both groups have been a part of it. There are the younger members, some nervous and some wildly overconfident (takes one to know one), and the DKT alumni asking the occasional “how’s the softball team looking?” as summer arrives. It’s been extremely fulfilling and a true honor to be a mentor while receiving the support of those who mentored me.

Zooming out from sports, I want to take a moment to appreciate by far the most important aspect — the people. First and foremost, there’s my parents — driving to and from AYF meetings, paying for flights and hotels and giving bachigs and cheers whether it was a W or an L. The support and love they continue to show their kids is unrivaled. As for my Detroit family, from aunties and uncles to air quote “cousins,” I can’t imagine not having a community like ours. Love and appreciation for you always.