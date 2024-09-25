AYF Olympics, a uniquely American Armenian experience

Last year, I wrote the wrap-up for the Washington, D.C. AYF Olympics a few days after Artsakh fell. While the memory continues to haunt us, this wrap-up is a warm reflection on just how wonderful the 90th annual AYF Olympics were in Detroit. Kudos to the Steering Committee and subcommittees that worked for months to make it such a memorable weekend!

All Olympics are special, but this one was a bit more special for me. I grew up in Detroit, and the Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter was the only AYF chapter I ever belonged to. While my family moved from Detroit in 1990, I am still a Detroitsi and may favor that in this piece.

The headquarters hotel for this year, the Renaissance Marriott, was in Downtown Detroit for the first time since the 1975 Detroit Olympics 49 years ago. In the interim, the city of Detroit already on its heels in 1975 was increasingly plagued by poor finances, crime, poverty and urban decay until it hit rock bottom in 2012 when the city declared bankruptcy. Since then, there has been a resurgence and rejuvenation of the city. It was wonderful to be in a vibrant and safe Downtown Detroit and to experience all the new restaurants that were teeming with people. It was a great move to be downtown again.

As we drove into the city, the first Armenian we saw was the statue of Gomidas Vartabed one block from the hotel. The first flesh and blood Armenians we saw were Ara and Margo Dinkjian and family who pulled into the hotel right behind us.

The last time the Olympics were held in Detroit was in 2014, which coincidentally was the year that Tom Vartabedian turned over the writing of the AYF Olympics Special Issue of the Armenian Weekly to Bob Tutunjian and me. A few years later, Harry Derderdian joined our intrepid crew. It has been a labor of love for all of us ever since.

Speaking of the writing crew, this year we recruited Aline Killian, an AYF Junior in Chicago, who has already penned some impressive articles for the Weekly. She has contributed to this special issue with a piece on Juniors at the Senior Olympics. Little did we know that Aline’s gunkamayr is none other than Weekly editor Pauline Getzoyan. Glad to have you on board Aline!

Among the photographers, our rock, Tamar Kanarian, was with us taking action photos at the swimming, softball and track events. Sona Gevorkian was not able to join us this year, but we will need her next year in Boston, as Tamar is on the Boston Steering Committee. We have been happy to have Arev Kaligian, our rock in training, for the last four years. Steering Committee co-chair Araxie Tossounian also recruited DKT members Alexandrea Bedirian and Mara Najarian. Welcome to the fold ladies.

The venues were all awesome, from golf, tennis and swimming on Friday and softball on Saturday to track and field on Sunday. Everything was 30-40 minutes max from the hotel and close to the freeways. The Steering Committee dialed in some excellent weather. The Governing Body, a group of three AYF alumni that provides continuity of best practices and leadership, upped its game this year. Both swimming and track and field started on time and took less time in total to the delight of athletes, coaches and fans.

At the dances and sporting events, it was awesome to see Detroit AYF Olympic luminaries from the past. Sue Merian Arzoian, the first Olympic Queen, attended her first Olympics in over 30 years. Queen Rosemary Panosian came from Fresno along with her son Olympic King Steve Panosian from New Jersey. It was a great treat to see two families of swimming siblings, the Karapetians and the Tians, at the Olympics. I was fortunate enough to get a photo of each of them.

The Central Executive also presented two lifetime achievement awards during the Olympic Ball on Sunday night. John Berberian and Hachig Kazarian were honored for their musical contributions to the Olympics since the 1960s. They have entertained at least three generations of AYFers providing what can only be called the soundtrack of the Olympics. Congratulations to these virtuosos in the oud and clarinet.

Detroit’s Daron Topouzian finished his six-year term as a member of the Governing Body this year. Stephen Hagopian will replace Topouzian, joining Mark Manuelian and Ara Sarajian. The Central Executive acknowledged Topouzian’s service during the award ceremony. Topouzian shared, “During the Olympics weekend, numerous people asked me if I was relieved to be finishing my role with Governing Body. My response was always, no, I am sad that my GB role is ending. I have enjoyed the relationships with many AYFers, my peers in Governing Body, and the many community members and steering committees that I have worked with. I will miss it!” Thank you Daron!

There was one award I would have liked to have seen given out on Sunday. It was Nareg Mkrtschjan’s last Olympics as an AYFer. Of course, I anticipate him being at the Olympics every year and doing what he does — helping out. I would like to acknowledge his leadership and passion on the Central Executive. He has been a driving force, living Mal Varadian’s charge, “Make it better than it was.” Thank you Nareg for all you have done and will no doubt continue to do.

Araxie Tossounian is the only member of the Steering Committee I dealt with on a regular basis. She was a delight to work with and never seemed stressed by anything — a sign of good planning by the entire committee, especially given how smoothly everything ran throughout the weekend.

How about the merch? A gray hat featured the bold white AYF. The t-shirts were very cool, especially the one every other child was wearing on Sunday: “I am just here for the kiddie race.” The gray sweatshirt with the old AYF Olympics logo was awesome. Everything sold out by Sunday. Great job to the fashion designers.

The Detroit Ad Book continued the tradition of being as good or better than the year before. Each one is a collector’s item. There were many beautiful ads and photos, but three stood out in my mind. First was the ad from newly-engaged Steve Mesrobian and Lara Nercessian. The second was from the Kehetian girls, a photo of Janet competing in the shot put with the caption, “Yes, I really did compete!” Lastly, and perhaps my favorite, was an ad from Jane Knar of Fresno and Mary Afetian of Detroit. They met at the Providence Olympics in 1969 and celebrated 55 years of friendship in Detroit. They sought me out to take a photo of them, which I gladly did.

Detroit had a wonderful innovation this year — if you bought a Hye Pass, you just had to show your wrist band and could walk right into any event. It saved a lot of time and the need to staff so many people at the entrance of each of the evening dances. In 2014, Ara Topouzian came up with the idea of having a band at the softball picnic, which has also become a standard. It was good to see Ara play at this year’s picnic with Gerald Gerjekian, George Nigosian and Hrant Gulian. They were joined by special guests Mal Barsamian and Steve Vosbikian.

Being involved in the Olympics, whether through the Governing Body or by writing daily articles, makes the Olympics a much richer and more rewarding weekend. You actually get to know this wonderful generation of AYFers. They all want to win and compete hard, but friendship and the fraternal spirit is paramount to them. I think of Tom Vartabedian often and thank him for coaxing, maybe even conscripting, me into this role.

It was great to see the siblings and old family friends, Anahid Derbabian, Raffi Derbabian and Lorig Noroyan. It was also good to see Pete Jelalian and Garo Derkaloustian talking in the stands. Tamar Kanarian and Anoush Arakelian were very active at track and field promoting next year’s 91st annual Olympics in Boston. They donned t-shirts with the Boston Olympics logo and passed out paddle fans adorned with the same logo.

For us Armenians, AYFers and alumni, the Olympics are a large part of our Armenian experience. Certainly, we are keenly involved with and concerned about the Republic of Armenia. It is the future of our people and the center of our culture in a way that only a nation can be. Yet the Olympic games, the AYF Olympics, are ours. The experience and spirit we share for a long weekend is uniquely American Armenian. It does all of our hearts good to see it flourish.

Tebi Boston!