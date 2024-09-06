AGBU promises an eventful autumn in New York with General Assembly

Next month, from October 10-12, 2024, Armenian General Benevolent Union (AGBU) board members, delegates, supporters, friends and distinguished guests from across the globe will have the chance to partake in a historical turning point in one of America’s most historic cities — the celebration of AGBU President Berge Setrakian’s half century of transformative leadership and the inauguration of his successor Sam Simonian as the eighth president of the 118-year-old global organization.

The transition will take place at New York City’s glistening Mandarin Oriental on Saturday, October 12, as part of the formal agenda of the AGBU 93rd General Assembly. A gala evening will follow in tribute to the legacy of service of Berge and Vera Setrakian. The entire weekend includes a series of curated events showcasing international talents and encouraging important dialogue among attendees.

APRI Forum at the Mandarin Oriental

On Friday October 11, the Applied Policy Research Institute of Armenia (APRI Armenia), an independent think tank and policy accelerator based in Yerevan, will host a half-day forum called “Armenia’s New Balance: Russia, the West, and the Future of the South Caucasus.” Distinguished experts in regional and global affairs and engaged in shaping Armenia’s policy future will participate in the three-hour discussion addressing such issues as Armenia’s new foreign policy balance between Russia and the West, the potential impact of the U.S. presidential election on global stability, Armenia’s ongoing security and defense reforms and the quest for peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

APRI Armenia was founded by AGBU in 2022 in response to a dire need for deep insight, dynamic policy dialogue and clear understanding of Armenia in its geopolitical and domestic context. The forum also takes place at the Mandarin Oriental, which offers spectacular views of the city’s iconic Central Park.

ARVEST at the Pratt House

That same Friday evening, guests will be treated to a unique experience called “Arvest, A Night of Rhythms and Flavors,” to be held at the Harold Pratt House, a grand mansion in the architectural style of early 20th century New York’s industrialist elite that dominated Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Attendees will enjoy cocktails and hors d’oeuvres before embarking on a musical journey throughout the mansion, each room featuring Armenian performers showcasing diverse genres and trends. They include: Lucy Yeghiazaryan Quintet, which combines the rich Armenian heritage with the ultimate American artform; Gregory Dolbashian, dancer, and Artyom Manukyan, electric cellist, who create dynamic rhythms with contrasting free-flowing melodies; Intesa, a duo of Viola de Gamba artists Lucine Musaelian and Nathan Giogetti, who put lyrical folk and baroque tonalities in a contemporary context; and Mher Mnatsakanyan and Antranig Kzirian performing captivating harmonies and blended styles on the classical clarinet, duduk and oud.

Gala at Gotham Hall

On Saturday evening, October 12, guests will assemble at New York’s fabled Gotham Hall for a Gala Tribute to the Setrakians. The evening will feature a roster of distinguished guest speakers, musical entertainment and an inspiring look back on the extraordinary life and times of Berge Setrakian over his half century in the governance of AGBU, 22 of which as AGBU’s seventh president. Guests will also be treated to entertainment by renowned violinist Samvel Yervinyan. An after-event will follow at the venue.

YP GA Weekend Kick Off

For young professionals (YPs) arriving on Thursday, October 10, AGBU Young Professionals of Greater New York has organized a welcome night at a hidden speakeasy called Saint on New York’s legendary Lower East Side. With YPs joining from locations near and far, it is the perfect opportunity for a lively meet up.

Secure your place

Event tickets and special rate hotel reservations are selling fast. To learn more and ensure your participation in one or more of these events, visit agbu.org/general-assembly.