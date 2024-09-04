The summer season, among other things, is a period of road work on highways and byways. Although road repair is necessary, it causes some inconvenience to travelers.

One traffic sign that many drivers do not like is “Detour Ahead!” This impedes a driver’s direct progress toward his or her destination. It means changing roads. It means loss of time. It always causes a certain amount of inconvenience, feelings of impatience and disappointment. People simply don’t like detours.

The sign “Detour Ahead” has some obvious and important things to say to us about our journey of life.

First, the sign “Detour Ahead” tells us that frequently we meet this sign in life. Whether we like it or not, life is not always a four-lane highway on which we quickly and swiftly move toward our chosen destinations. Often some of our plans are inhibited, some of our hopes frustrated and some of our anticipations delayed. Some detours are minor and some are major. Sometimes we are forced to re-route our journey of life.

Ancient Israel was delivered from the Egyptian yoke, from slavery. They were headed toward the Promised Land and anticipated a direct route. But before long, detour signs began to appear. The Israelites became discouraged, some of whom preferred to return to slavery. A journey that might have taken several months lasted 40 years. One detour led to another, but they finally reached their destination.

Second, the “Detour Ahead” sign usually means two things. For one thing, it means that our speed will be reduced. It also means that while the main road is closed, we can still get through to our destination.

John Bunyan (1628-1688) was an English preacher who refused to obey royal edicts banning nonconformist preaching. He was imprisoned from 1660 to 1672 for advocating freedom of thought and worship. Prison was a detour for him, but he sat down and wrote his famous book entitled Pilgrim’s Progress, which has been translated into more than 100 languages.

Victor Hugo (1802-1885) was a renowned French writer who was exiled after Napoleon III seized power in 1851. His 20 years of exile was a detour in his life. During his detour years, he wrote Les Misérables and half a dozen other works on which his fame and influence now chiefly rest and through which Hugo made his greatest contribution to social thought. Bunyan, Hugo and many other people like them transformed the “detours” of their lives into a long range good.

Third, detours are not necessarily a curse; they may be stepping stones leading us to our destination. It is up to us whether or not we will move toward our chosen destination. We shall reach our destination if we take the detour and see it through. If we fail to see it through, a detour becomes a dead end.

We think of a detour as something that blocks and frustrates. But it can also be a symbol of hope and an invitation to move ahead. Thus, it is largely within us whether a detour sign ultimately reads “Dead End” or “Way Through.” Taking a detour in the journey or in journeys of our lives can be a blessing, doing the best thing in the worst time.