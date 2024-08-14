Eulogy for Zaven Khanjian

Whenever death walks through our homes, it leaves behind a stream of tears and a sense of loss. We are left a bit poorer for it. That feeling is especially strong when we lose someone we love very much, someone we desperately need. Such are our feelings at the passing of our dear colleague and friend, Zaven Khanjian.

My friendship with Zaven goes back 45 years. During this span of time we have fellowshipped together, prayed together, played together and served the same organizations, such as AEUNA, Armenian Missionary Association of America (AMAA) and Armenian Evangelical World Council.

On a personal level, we share many memories, but today, I will try to briefly share with you my impressions of Zaven on a professional level.

First, Zaven Khanjian was a man of superb leadership qualities. He was endowed with executive talent. Undoubtedly, he was a great Armenian Evangelical leader. He was also a great Armenian community leader in his own right, who directed his talents toward all Armenians through many Armenian organizations, primarily the AMAA.

Zaven had administrative and organizational capacity. He had a unique mind and methodically organized his entire work. Every detail was planned ahead of time. Almost every telephone call and every email was answered right away.

A passionate person, Zaven could always generate momentum for change and improvement. He could inspire those around him to commit totally to a project and work collaboratively toward its successful implementation.

With Zaven’s passing, the Armenian Evangelical community loses an outstanding leader, and the Armenian community loses an extraordinary man with exceptional talent, love and dedication for the Armenian people.

Second, Zaven Khanjian was a man of sound judgment and a great heart. In him were combined two qualities that do not usually meet: the shrewdness of a businessman and the moral insight of a man of God. He was endowed with a sixth sense to size up individuals and situations quickly and act accordingly. (In Armenian colloquial language we call that martoo sarraf). He had the wisdom, vision and determination to envision new projects, new fields and new trails to blaze by which the AMAA could be served more fully and efficiently. In short, God endowed Zaven with rare gifts and remarkable talents, which he shaped as instruments of Christian ministry.

Third, Zaven Khanjian was a man of sublime principles. He had the courage to take the stand he felt would be best overall, even if that stand was not politically popular. He never compromised his principles. He was a noble and fearless warrior who fought for justice and human dignity. He was gentle, caring and understanding toward the underdog and the unprivileged. He also thundered in prophetic cadences to protest social injustice, callousness and moral lethargy. In all walks of his life, Zaven showed no signs of weakness, uncertainty or negligence. On the contrary, as a good-hearted person he remained courageous, determined and convinced in what he did.

This list of Zaven’s remarkable qualities can go on, but time does not allow us to cite them all, except to say that here was a man endowed with numerous qualities of greatness, such as intelligence, industry, faith, imagination and an iron will.

Zaven Khanjian never ceased to fascinate all who knew him. His restless personality would permit no pause. He displayed a vast talent and boundless energy, reflected in his achievements that make up a rich legacy.

We thank God for giving us Zaven Khanjian for a period of time, to enrich our lives and the lives of those he touched through his ministry. Today, with tearful eyes but grateful hearts, like Job of the Old Testament, we say, “The Lord gave and the Lord has taken away; may the name of the Lord be praised” (Job 1:21).

On behalf of the Armenian Evangelical World Council and myself, we extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife Sona, his children and grandchildren, his sisters and brother, and his other immediate family, relatives and friends. May God comfort and strengthen them all, and may God bless Zaven Khanjian’s memory.