ARS of Eastern USA launches Season 3 of educational videos in Armenian

The Armenian Relief Society (ARS) of Eastern USA is excited to announce the launch of Season 3 of its educational video series in Armenian. This new series features stories from the Our Language book, written by Liza Gaboudian, Sona Vartabedian and Alice Vartabedian.

With over 15 videos spanning all three seasons, this series serves as a valuable resource for children eager to learn and immerse themselves in the Western Armenian language.

“These educational videos provide a wonderful opportunity for our youth to connect with their heritage and strengthen their Armenian language skills,” said Caroline Chamavonian, chairperson of ARS of Eastern USA. “We are proud to offer this resource and hope it inspires a deeper appreciation for our rich cultural heritage.”

The videos are meticulously prepared by Nayiri Mgrdichian, executive editor of Armlands.com, a prominent Western Armenian informational website. The series aims to promote the Armenian language and culture among the youth and broader community.

The ARS invites everyone to explore these educational materials, available on our website, and to share them with friends and family.