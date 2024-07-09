Hope and Resilience: Sustainable multi-family housing for Artsakh Armenians

The “Hearths of Hope” program, initiated by the Armenian Relief Society (ARS) in January 2024, is dedicated to offering homes to Artsakh families who have been displaced due to Azerbaijani attacks.

Through this program, two houses were purchased in Akhourik Village in the Shirak region. The houses are currently undergoing renovations, including installing sewer systems or septic tanks and digging new wells to enhance the overall infrastructure.

The Armenian Relief Society is steadfast in its commitment to its mission, actively seeking to purchase and renovate more houses for families displaced from Artsakh.

The ARS Central Executive Board is hopeful that many displaced families from Artsakh will be able to spend the upcoming winter in the comfort of their own homes.

The ARS is confident that the “Hearths of Hope” program will fulfill its noble objectives through the collective efforts and shared responsibility of its global entities and devoted supporters.

You can support the “Hearths of Hope” program by visiting the ARS social media pages or ars1910.org/hearthsofhope.