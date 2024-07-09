Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs call on Biden to hold Azerbaijan accountable for Artsakh war crimes at NATO Summit

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WASHINGTON—The Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA) welcomed a joint statement by Congressional Armenian Caucus Co-Chairs Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ), Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Rep. David Valadao (R-CA) calling on the Biden administration to hold Azerbaijan accountable for its ethnic cleansing of Artsakh, facilitate the return of Armenians to Artsakh and support Armenia’s sovereignty in the face of ongoing Azerbaijani aggression.

“Our community, coalition partners and congressional allies are united in holding Azerbaijan accountable for its war crimes — from Aliyev’s ethnic cleansing of Artsakh and destruction of Christian holy sites to his ongoing occupation of Armenian territory and illegal detention and abuse of Armenian prisoners,” said ANCA Executive Director Aram Hamparian. “President Biden — having armed Azerbaijan’s genocide of Artsakh — must now lead a global campaign for the safe and sustainable return of Armenians of Artsakh — under an international mandate, protected by international peacekeepers.”

The Congressional Armenian Caucus statement, which coincides with the opening of the NATO Summit in Washington, D.C., this week, calls on the Biden administration to “ensure Azerbaijan faces consequences for its actions and is not rewarded for war crimes, human rights abuses, and the ethnic cleansing of over 120,000 Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh.”

It goes on to note that “America must support Armenia’s sovereignty and reject Azerbaijan’s aggressive demands. This means stopping military aid to Azerbaijan and sanctioning officials responsible for abuses.”

It concludes, noting, “As leaders gather at the NATO Summit, the Biden Administration must ensure Azerbaijan follows international laws, including returning Armenian prisoners of war, protecting cultural heritage sites, upholding the right of Armenians to return to their homes in Nagorno-Karabakh under international guarantees. Accountability is crucial for lasting peace in the South Caucasus.”

The foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan are in Washington, D.C., during the NATO Summit and are expected to have bilateral meetings with U.S. government officials.