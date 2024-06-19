Armenia’s defense deal with France sparks aggressive Azerbaijani response

YEREVAN—The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has issued a strong response following Armenia’s recent contract with France for the purchase of CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems.

Armenia has finalized an agreement to purchase CAESAR self-propelled artillery systems from France. The deal, hailed as a pivotal milestone by French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornue, was formally sealed on June 17 in Paris. The contract signing ceremony took place between Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan and the military-industrial company KNDS.

Details of the agreement, including the quantity, delivery schedule and production, remain confidential at the request of the Armenian government. This procurement follows recommendations from French senators in December to explore the potential supply of CAESAR artillery systems to Armenia.

“We continue to strengthen our defense relations with Armenia. I had a warm and productive conversation with my colleague,” Minister Lecornue said, highlighting the positive diplomatic and strategic implications of the deal.

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry expressed concern over France’s decision to supply Armenia with weaponry, “despite the warnings of the Azerbaijani side.” This move, according to Azerbaijan, is “another evidence of France’s provocative activities in the South Caucasus region.”

In a statement released on June 18, the Defense Ministry criticized France for disregarding Azerbaijani objections and accused President Emmanuel Macron’s administration of “pursuing a policy of militarization and geopolitical intrigue in the region.” The ministry argued that supplying Armenia with lethal weapons contradicts France’s earlier claims that its military aid was defensive in nature.

The statement also accused Armenia of pursuing a revanchist policy with the support of France. It criticized France’s colonial history and accused the Macron regime of perpetuating neocolonialism in various parts of the world.

Azerbaijan concluded by holding Armenia’s leadership and the Macron administration responsible for “the aggravation of the situation in the South Caucasus and the emergence of a new hotbed of war.”

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry issued a formal response on June 19, stating that Baku’s reaction “causes confusion.” The Ministry emphasized that it is the “sovereign right of every state to maintain combat-capable armed forces equipped with modern military assets.”

In its statement, the Foreign Ministry reiterated its commitment to recognizing the territorial integrity and inviolability of borders of all its neighbors, including Azerbaijan. Armenia highlighted the 1991 Alma-Ata Declaration, wherein both countries agreed to respect each other’s sovereignty. Armenia emphasized its adherence to these principles and clarified that it has no territorial ambitions beyond its internationally recognized borders of 29,743 square kilometers.

The Foreign Ministry underscored its efforts towards this principle, citing practical steps such as the recent demarcation of four villages in the Tavush region of Armenia and Ghazakh region of Azerbaijan. Armenia called on Azerbaijan to reciprocate by ending the occupation of more than 30 villages in Armenia.

“Azerbaijan’s practice of predicting regional escalations at every opportunity is alarming and comes to prove the analyses made by a number of centers that Azerbaijan will do everything to disrupt the process of concluding a peace agreement with Armenia in order to launch a new aggression against the Republic of Armenia after the COP29 summit in Baku in November 2024,” the statement reads.

Armenia urged the international community to take note of Azerbaijan’s continued disruption of the peace process, including its failure to respond to Armenia’s proposal to sign a treaty within one month.

The French-Armenian agreement unfolded against a backdrop of renewed accusations of military activity along the Armenia-Azerbaijan border. Azerbaijani authorities accused Armenian armed forces of firing small arms towards Azerbaijani positions in Sharur, Ordubad, Sahbuz and Nakhichevan Autonomous Republic, between June 12 and 16.

Armenia’s Foreign Ministry swiftly denied all accusations made by Azerbaijan, highlighting its commitment to non-aggression and adherence to international agreements. The European Union Mission in Armenia also stated that its border patrols “haven’t observed any unusual movements or incidents.”

These accusations coincided with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s appearance at the National Assembly on June 12, where he faced opposition from thousands of members of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement. The movement has criticized his administration’s handling of territorial disputes with Azerbaijan and its unilateral concessions of Armenian territories in Tavush.

At least 80 civilians and journalists were injured when police deployed stun grenades to disperse the protest. The police response has come under harsh criticism from Armenian opposition figures, as well as international watchdog groups.

Arman Tatoyan, the former Human Rights Defender of Armenia, condemned the police intervention at the Baghramyan-Demirchyan intersection on June 12 as a serious breach of legal standards.

Tatoyan asserted that the police failed to provide adequate justification or transparency before resorting to special measures against protesters. He criticized the timing and manner in which the police deployed stun grenades and other forceful tactics, arguing that such actions should strictly adhere to protocols governing lethal force. Tatoyan also condemned instances of police violence, including physical assaults on participants, which he insisted must result in criminal prosecution.

Tatoyan accused the government of endorsing the police actions. He specifically criticized National Assembly Speaker Alen Simonyan’s support of the use of stun grenades. “These statements amount to a green light for unchecked violence and special measures by the police, signaling a culture of impunity,” Tatoyan said, pointing to injuries sustained by both protesters and police officers.

Tatoyan highlighted a direct correlation between political rhetoric condoning police actions and violations, citing a lack of criminal consequences for officers involved in past incidents. “This government, which once pledged to curb police violence and ensure accountability, has instead perpetuated a climate of impunity,” Tatoyan concluded.

Former Prime Minister of Armenia Vazgen Manukyan also strongly condemned the recent violence against protesters on Baghramyan Avenue. He characterized the actions of the police as unjustifiable from humanitarian, professional and legal standpoints, labeling them as criminal acts deserving full consequences.

Manukyan accused the police of enforcing arbitrary orders from a single individual, implicating PM Pashinyan in directing these actions during his address from the National Assembly podium. He said that the government is targeting individuals with patriotic views, pointing to the severe assault on Abraham Gasparyan.

Furthermore, Manukyan said that the current administration is disconnected from the values of the Armenian people, asserting that it does not enjoy popular support. He predicted its short lifespan and the inevitable victory of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement.

The International Press Institute (IPI), a global advocate for press freedom, also voiced concern over the injuries sustained by at least 10 Armenian journalists at the hands of police during their coverage of the June 12 protests. In a statement, the IPI called for an immediate and thorough investigation into these incidents, urging Armenian authorities to prioritize the safety of all media personnel.

“We demand a swift, comprehensive and impartial inquiry into the events of June 12. Regardless of the context of the protests, any use of excessive force or violence against journalists carrying out their duties is unacceptable. Those responsible for such actions must be held accountable,” said Scott Griffen, Deputy Director of the IPI.

The statement noted that journalists from ABCmedia.am, News.am, CivilNet, Armlur and Mediahub.am were injured, underscoring the need for robust protections for press freedom in Armenia during times of civil unrest.

Tigran Abrahamyan, MP of the “I Have Honor” faction, conducted visits to detention facilities on June 14 to assess the condition of approximately two dozen citizens who were detained during the protest.

“Many of them have sustained injuries of varying degrees as a result of torture inflicted by certain groups of police officers,” Abrahamyan said.

He claimed that PM Pashinyan may have organized a criminal group responsible for these acts of torture and the degradation of human dignity. Abrahamyan suggested that this group operates under Pashinyan’s direct supervision.

“While there were reports of some police officers attempting to prevent the violence, their efforts appear to have been unsuccessful,” Abrahamyan said.

Amnesty International also criticized the police violence against protesters. “We are deeply troubled by the intensity of the clashes in Yerevan. We urge Armenian authorities to conduct an immediate and impartial investigation into the incident, particularly regarding allegations of disproportionate use of force by the police,” stated Natalia Nozadze, Amnesty International’s South Caucasus researcher. She emphasized that the response of authorities to protests, even under volatile circumstances, must adhere to international human rights laws and standards.