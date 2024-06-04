Armenian State Symphony Orchestra to tour the US for the first time

NEW YORK—The Armenian State Symphony Orchestra, led by the Founding Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Sergey Smbatyan, is gearing up for its debut tour in the United States this summer with performances at three of America’s most prestigious concert halls. The orchestra will perform at Boston’s Symphony Hall on June 26; New York City’s Carnegie Hall on June 27; and Los Angeles Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall on June 29. Ticket information can be found at https://us.armsymphony.am/ustour2024/.

Performing extensively in its native Armenia and touring numerous countries around Asia and Europe, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra boasts a versatile repertoire that spans from all-time favorites and orchestral masterpieces of Armenian and global musical heritage to cutting-edge premieres of works by contemporary composers. The program for all three U.S. concert engagements will celebrate the legendary Armenian composer Aram Khachaturian (1903-1978). Under the baton of Maestro Smbatyan and joined by featured soloist Sergey Khachatryan (violin), the orchestra will showcase Khachaturian’s Violin Concerto, along with pieces from ballet suites “Spartacus” and “Gayaneh.”

Sergey Smbatyan is an acclaimed cultural leader in Armenia and is increasingly in demand on the international stage. Not long after founding what is now the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra in 2005, Smbatyan’s conducting career was highlighted by his debut performance with the London Symphony Orchestra at Windsor Castle, under the auspices of Prince Charles, now His Royal Highness Charles III, followed by a subsequent invitation to conduct the Philharmonia Orchestra at Buckingham Palace. Today, Smbatyan serves as the Principal Conductor of the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra as well.

Smbatyan is a committed advocate for cultivating youth and supports several educational enterprises together with his orchestra. Among remarkable initiatives designed and implemented by Smbatyan was the creation of the World Orchestra for Peace in 2015, in commemoration of the centenary of the Armenian Genocide. He has been recognized as a UNICEF National Ambassador since 2023.

Over almost two decades of its history, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra has earned an international reputation for its orchestral virtuosity and has garnered sterling reviews for its overseas concert tours and numerous notable recordings. The orchestra performs a rich and diverse repertoire covering multiple genres and performance formats, ranging from symphonies to ballet and opera music to symphonic arrangements of popular and cinematic music or jazz interpretations of classical music.

By virtue of its belief in meaningful dialogue bridging classical music and modern technologies, the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra embraces innovative practices, pursuing diversity and bold experimentation in its artistic endeavors. The orchestra also distinguishes itself through its commitment to social responsibility within the Armenian cultural context.

For more information about the Armenian State Symphony Orchestra and the three U.S. concerts, please visit www.armsymphony.am and follow the orchestra @ArmSymphony on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Tickets are available for each U.S. performance:

June 26, Boston, Symphony Hall https://www.bso.org/events/armenian-state-symphony-orchestra-2024

June 27, New York, Carnegie Hall https://www.carnegiehall.org/calendar/2024/06/27/armenian-state-symphony-orchestra-0800pm

June 29, Los Angeles, Disney Hall https://www.musiccenter.org/tickets-free-events/lease-events/armenian-state-symphony-orchestra/