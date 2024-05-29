Ongoing police violence against “Tavush for the Homeland” supporters

YEREVAN—Archbishop Bagrat Galstanyan, leader of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement, led a march to the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Yerevan today to demand clarity and accountability regarding a confrontation between law enforcement and religious leaders yesterday at the Sardarabad memorial complex.

Following the departure of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement supporters, led by Archbishop Galstanyan, from the Sardarabad memorial complex on May 28 around noon, an unexpected development unfolded as Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and religious dignitaries visited the site. While PM Pashinyan delivered a speech at the memorial in the afternoon, police officers in black berets attempted to obstruct the entrance of Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II and accompanying clergy to the memorial complex.

Footage of the incident, circulating widely online, portrays the confrontation between law enforcement and religious dignitaries. In a video shared by Supreme Reverend Zakaria Baghumyan, police personnel impede the passage of His Holiness into the Sardarabad memorial complex.

Expressing his dismay, Reverend Baghumyan admonished the police, denouncing their actions and urging accountability. “Shame on you, policemen,” he exclaimed. “You must identify these individuals by their faces.”

Father Yesai Artenyan, director of the Information System of the Mother See, confirmed the occurrence. “They obstructed the entrance of His Holiness the Patriarch without justification. I will furnish additional details subsequently,” he explained.

Father Artenyan affirmed that ultimately, His Holiness and the clergy succeeded in accessing the memorial site to pay their respects to the martyrs of the Battle of Sardarabad, who gave their lives for the independence of the First Republic of Armenia on May 28, 1918.

In response, Archbishop Galstanyan announced on May 29 a decisive course of action: the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement would march to the Ministry of Internal Affairs. Speaking from the solemn confines of Saint Anna Church, he articulated the pressing need for clarity regarding the chain of command within the ministry.

“Yesterday’s events underscored a troubling lack of accountability within our security apparatus. We witnessed an unacceptable attempt to impede our access to a site of national significance. Such actions demand answers,” declared Archbishop Galstanyan.

Claiming that he has close familiarity with Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan’s inner circle, Archbishop Galstanyan said that their delegation sought not only explanations but tangible solutions. “Our objectives are clear, but every instance of malfeasance must be addressed. We will not tolerate impunity. Did directives for yesterday’s disturbances emanate from senior leadership? We demand unequivocal responses,” the archbishop continued.

Demonstrators then prevented Ghazaryan from accessing the National Assembly for a discussion on the performance of the state budget in 2023. Ghazaryan’s failure to engage with Archbishop Galstanyan and the assembled protesters further fueled tensions at the main building of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As Ghazaryan remained sequestered within the government building, Archbishop Galstanyan addressed the gathered demonstrators, declaring, “You’ve achieved your objective; the minister did not proceed to the National Assembly.”

The protest, which began earlier in the day at the Ministry of Internal Affairs, culminated in the closure of the building, preventing Ghazaryan’s passage to the National Assembly. The demonstrators then redirected their march towards the St. Anna Church.

The Sardarabad memorial complex witnessed a surge of patriotic fervor on May 28 as supporters of the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement converged on the historic site on the eve of the 106th anniversary of the First Republic. Amidst anticipation and resolve, they were greeted by a multitude of citizens awaiting their arrival.

Archbishop Galstanyan had previously declared their intention to mark Republic Day on May 28 by staying at Sardarabad overnight. As evening descended, Archbishop Galstanyan and supporters of the movement prepared to spend the night in the vicinity of the memorial complex. Participants erected tents to shield them from the weather conditions, with the intention to deter any potential visit by PM Pashinyan the following morning.

Walking along the hallowed grounds of the memorial, Archbishop Galstanyan paid homage to the fallen heroes of the Battle of Sardarabad, emphasizing the imperative of honoring their legacy. “We must honor the memory of both our ancestors and the contemporary heroes who sacrificed their lives to shape our destiny,” remarked Archbishop Galstanyan.

MP Garnik Danielyan of the opposition “Armenia” faction claimed that the PM had issued directives aimed at exacting revenge amidst mounting opposition to their government. According to Danielyan, these orders came in response to the failure in the regime’s plans, with the Catholicos of All Armenians identified as a target of vindictive measures.

“They are signaling that they will stop at nothing, resorting even to physical force if necessary. We must brace ourselves for anything from them,” remarked the deputy.

Expressing concern regarding the actions of the current government, Danielyan called for vigilance within Armenian society. Drawing from firsthand experience and correspondence, he shed light on PM Pashinyan’s plans to visit Sardarabad.

“As a member of the National Assembly, I’ve received communications indicating Pashinyan’s scheduled visit to Sardarabad. Just yesterday, I received an invitation for an event slated to commence at 8:30. It was evident that he intended to be present at that time. However, upon realizing our presence, he clandestinely entered the memorial. His motive, it seems, was to capture a favorable image, reminiscent of previous incidents such as Yerablur, where parents of fallen heroes were also beaten and carried away from the scene to allow Pashinyan to enter,” Danielyan said.

Earlier on May 27, a violent altercation unfolded as approximately 60 members of the black and red beret groups resorted to brute force against Ashot Simonyan, a deputy representing the “Armenia” faction in the National Assembly and chairman of the Supreme Council of the ARF in Armenia. Simonyan, who had closed the street with his vehicle to show his support for the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement, was forcibly dragged and assaulted by the police in front of the building of the Supreme Council of the ARF in Armenia.

Footage circulating on the internet depicts the display of police brutality as officers attempt to apprehend MP Simonyan. Law enforcement officers can be seen resorting to excessive physical force, forcibly restraining Simonyan and subjecting him to aggression. Moreover, the footage captures police officers hurling expletives at the parliamentarian and at onlookers.

In a press briefing following these events, Ishkhan Saghatelyan, representative of the Supreme Council of the ARF and the deputy speaker of the National Assembly, condemned these actions, characterizing them as criminal and devoid of legal basis. He emphasized that they constitute a grave crime and will not go unpunished.

Saghatelyan asserted that the police’s allegiance lies not with Prime Minister Pashinyan, whom he accused of complicity in genocide, but with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan. “The police are executing Aliyev’s directives under Pashinyan’s guise,” Saghatelyan claimed.

Saghatelyan added that the crime was reported to the General Prosecutor’s Office and international bodies. He expressed frustration with what he called international double standards, criticizing global silence in the face of what he perceives as blatant violations of democracy in Armenia.

Saghatelyan concluded by highlighting Simonyan’s resilience, who sustained injuries in his confrontation with law enforcement.

These events were followed by a declaration by professor and Artsakh war hero Gurgen Melikyan, who expressed support for the archbishop as the prime ministerial candidate, a decision precipitated by extensive deliberations and consultations over the past month. Melikyan, notably, announced Archbishop Galstanyan’s candidacy for prime minister by the “Tavush for the Homeland” movement at a rally held at Republic Square on May 26.

“Our movement has its roots deeply entrenched in the soil of Tavush, a region currently under threat. We are the fruits of that resilient tree nurtured by our homeland. Just as a person’s life is intricately linked with the land, so too is the destiny of a nation tied to its native soil. Our movement was ignited by an individual deeply attuned to this sentiment — a man who has dedicated three decades of service to the land. His commitment to service is akin to tending a garden, nurturing life from its very roots,” stated Melikyan.

He expressed the urgent need to rebuild the nation amidst challenging times, emphasizing the immense responsibility incumbent upon those willing to assume leadership roles. “We are on the cusp of a formidable journey, one that demands unwavering dedication. Whoever steps forward to shoulder this responsibility must be prepared for the most arduous service of their lifetime,” Melikyan remarked.