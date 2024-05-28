Elibekian family art exhibit at Gallery Z: A celebration of generations

The month of June promises to be a family affair at Gallery Z in Rhode Island, as it hosts an extraordinary exhibit featuring works from four generations of the Elibekian family. This showcase highlights the artistic legacy and diverse styles of Vagharshak, Henry, Robert and Areg Elibekian, offering visitors a unique glimpse into nearly a century of artistic tradition.

A legacy of artistic excellence

The Elibekian family’s dedication to painting spans almost a century, beginning with patriarch Vagharshak Elibekian, born in 1910 (deceased 1994) in Tbilisi, Georgia. Vagharshak made significant contributions to the world of art, not only through his paintings but also as the director of Tbilisi’s Armenian Theatre. His works, celebrated for their depiction of traditional Georgian customs, architecture and lifestyles, were honored with a retrospective at the National Gallery of Armenia in 2010 to commemorate his 100th birthday. Vagharshak’s artistic legacy continued through his two sons.

The late Henry Elibekian, born in 1936 (deceased 2019) also in Tbilisi, graduated from Yerevan’s Institute of Art & Drama with a degree in painting. Henry was a multifaceted artist who explored acting, directing, sculpture, graphics and design alongside his primary passion for painting.

Robert Elibekian, born in 1941, followed in his brother’s footsteps, moving to Yerevan and graduating from the same institute. Known for his colorful expressionist paintings, Robert’s work often portrays beautiful women and lively indoor scenes. His canvases have been exhibited in prestigious museums worldwide, including the National Gallery of Armenia, Yerevan Museum of Modern Art, Tretyakov Gallery and the White House in Washington, among others.

The youngest of the generations, Areg Elibekian, son of Robert, represents the youngest artist in this exhibit. Born in Yerevan, Armenia in 1970, Areg graduated from Yerevan’s Institute of Drama & Fine Arts in 1992. He currently resides in Montreal and teaches at the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. Areg spends his summers in Paris, painting alongside his father. His works are featured in various private and public collections and have been showcased in solo exhibitions across the globe, including in Yerevan, Montreal, Paris, Beirut, Boston, Brussels, Antwerp, Manhattan and Dallas.

In 2008, the Museum des Maitres Artisans du Quebec organized an exhibition titled “One Name, Three Generations,” celebrating the Elibekian family’s rich artistic heritage.

Gallery Z invites art enthusiasts and the public to a special reception for the Elibekian family exhibit on Saturday, June 29, from 12-5 p.m. This event offers a rare opportunity to explore the distinct yet interconnected works of these talented artists.

Gallery Z is located at 100 Bellows Street, Unit 8, Warwick, Rhode Island, 02888. Regular gallery hours are Thursdays and Saturdays from 12-5 p.m., or by appointment. For those interested in a private tour, please contact Gallery Z Director Berge Ara Zobian.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a remarkable collection of fine art that spans generations and geographic boundaries. Come celebrate the enduring legacy of the Elibekian family and immerse yourself in their captivating world of art.

Visit www.GalleryZProv.com or call 401-454-8844 for more information. Gallery Z is a tax-free zone, making your art acquisition even more rewarding.