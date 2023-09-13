Kieser, Bayraktar and Mouradian to speak at Columbia book launch on Sept. 25

NEW YORK—Scholars Hans-Lukas Kieser (Newcastle University, Australia), Seyhan Bayraktar (University of Zurich, Switzerland), and Khatchig Mouradian (Columbia University) will discuss their recently-published book, After the Ottomans: Genocide’s Long Shadow and Armenian Resilience at Columbia University on Sept. 25.

The event and book-signing will be held at 6 p.m. at the School of Social Work, Room C03 (1255 Amsterdam Ave., New York, NY 10027). It is co-sponsored by the Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies Department (MESAAS), the Institute for the Study of Human Rights (ISHR), the Columbia University Armenian Center and the National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR).

The book deals with the lasting impact and the formative legacy of removal, dispossession and the politics of genocide in the last decade of the Ottoman Empire. For understanding contemporary Turkey and the neighboring region, it is important to revisit the massive transformation of the late-Ottoman world caused by persistent warfare between 1912 and 1922. This fourth volume of a series focusing on the “Ottoman Cataclysm” looks at the century-long consequences and persistent implications of the Armenian Genocide. It deals with the actions and words of the Armenians as they grappled with total destruction and tried to emerge from under it. Eleven scholars of history, anthropology, literature and political science explore the Ottoman Armenians not only as the major victims of the First World War and the post-war treaties, but also as agents striving for survival, writing history, transmitting the memory and searching for justice.

Kieser is a historian of Turkey, the Ottoman Empire and the modern Middle East at the University of Newcastle, Australia, and at the University of Zurich, Switzerland. He is the author of Nearest East: American Millenniallism and Mission to the Middle East (2010), Talaat Pasha: Father of Modern Turkey and Architect of Genocide (2018), and When Democracy Died: The Middle East’s Enduring Peace of Lausanne (2023).

Bayraktar is Ph.D.-coordinator at the Graduate School of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at the University of Zurich (Switzerland). She has a doctorate in social sciences from the University of Konstanz (Germany). Her research focuses on the politics of memory and apology and political communication. She is the author of Politik und Erinnerung. Der Armeniermord im türkischen Diskurs zwischen Nationalismus und Europäisierung published by transcript 2010.

Mouradian is a lecturer in Middle Eastern, South Asian, and African Studies at Columbia University, and the Armenian and Georgian Area Specialist at the Library of Congress. He also serves as co-principal investigator of the project on Armenian Genocide Denial at the Global Institute for Advanced Study, New York University. Mouradian is the author of the award-winning book The Resistance Network: The Armenian Genocide and Humanitarianism in Ottoman Syria, 1915-1918.

For more information, contact Prof. Mouradian at km3253@columbia.edu.