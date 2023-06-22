RI Road Race to honor Kerrie Dolbashian

SMITHFIELD, R.I.—Gary Menissian of Ocean State Multisport has organized a road race in memory of Kerrie Dolbashian, whose life was tragically cut short last May.

Born in Providence, Kerrie was the daughter of Paul and Lisa M. (Read) Dolbashian, parishioners at Sts. Vartanantz Armenian Apostolic Church. She was also the sister of Michelle Dolbashian and Anthony Arakel Dolbashian and his wife Chelsea. Dolbashian worked as a CNA at Miriam Hospital in Providence and was to start the nursing program at CCRI in the fall of 2022. She was honored by the hospital as a Jet Blue Covid Warrior.

A childhood friend of Dolbashian’s father Paul, Menissian decided to name the race in Kerrie’s honor.

The Kerri “D” Sour Apple Running Festival – Half Marathon / 5k will start and finish at Deerfield Park in Smithfield on Sunday, July 9. The half marathon course is set in the countryside with limited traffic and is certified by the USATF.

According to the race information, the half marathon is a little hilly with the last two miles being downhill or flat. The 5k is also a little hilly with a downhill finish. The race will be chip timed, and all online registrants will receive a t-shirt and a finishers medal. There will be a four-hour time limit for the half marathon.

During the race, there will be seven water stations on the half marathon course and one water stop on the 5k. Two porta-potties will be available on the half marathon course.

All participants will receive a medal with trophies for the overall male/female in the half marathon and the 5k.

Packet pickup is Saturday, July 8, from 8-10 a.m. at the Seekonk YMCA and on race day starting at 6 a.m. In order to receive a race day t-shirt, participants must register online before June 29. Race day registration will be available from 6:30-7:45 a.m. with a start time of 8 a.m.

At the request of Dolbashian’s parents, a portion of the proceeds from the race will be distributed evenly between AYF Camp Haiastan and the Armenian National Committee of RI.