Armenian community of Detroit commemorates the 108th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide

DEARBORN, Mich. — The Armenian community of Greater Detroit commemorated the 108th anniversary of the Armenian genocide on April 22nd, 2023 at Edsel Ford High School.

Haigan Tcholakian opened the program by welcoming community members and invited Homenetmen of Detroit scouts to present the flags and sing the US and Armenian national anthems. In her opening remarks, Tcholakian stressed the importance of the day and the need to continue demanding justice to prevent future genocides.

Alex Kurkechian delivered a message on behalf of the AYF Detroit “Kopernik Tandourjian” Chapter, highlighting the many programs of the youth organization which aims to foster the dedication of the youth to their nation and the ultimate goal of seeing a free, united and independent Armenia.

Armenian National Committee (ANC) of Michigan chair Dzovinar Hamakorzian presented the work of the local chapter, which received nine proclamations from the cities of Detroit, Farmington Hills, Livonia, Hazel Park, Southfield, Sterling Heights, Warren, Birmingham and West Bloomfield to mark April 24th as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day and end the cycle of genocide against the Armenians. Governor Gretchen Whitmer also issued a proclamation, stating that “the failure to learn from the past allows history to repeat itself as the world saw during the 2020 Nagorno-Karabagh war” and that “Azerbaijan’s ethnic cleansing campaign continues to this day against the 120,000 Armenians of Nagorno-Karabagh through suppression of their freedom of movement and fundamental rights of life and liberty.” Hamakorzian also thanked the libraries of Farmington Hills and Livonia for having special displays dedicated to the Armenian Genocide during the month of April. She concluded her remarks with a call to unite and take action to stop the imminent threat of genocide in Artsakh.

The program’s first speaker was ANCA communications director Elizabeth Chouldjian, who drew a parallel between the actions that led to the 1915 genocide and today. She explained how Krikor Zohrab had a “friendship” with Talaat Pasha, but that did not stop the Turkish tyrant to order the death of his friend. She stressed how the situation is painfully similar today, but we have the benefit of history. She said we can draw on these lessons and prevent a second genocide against the Armenians of Artsakh. Time is not on our side, she underscored; we need to act now.

ARF Azadamard Gomideh chair Sebouh Hamakorzian called on all countries to enforce sanctions on Baku and Ankara and demand that they stop persecuting Armenians for their pan-Turkic objectives.

The second speaker of the event was ARF Central Committee member and genealogist George Aghjayan, who shared his experience discovering Western Armenia and lost Armenians through DNA matches. He stressed the importance of finding that part of our history that is not as explored as others. He shared pictures of family members that he found in Western Armenia and their desire to reconnect with a community that they thought was long gone. He concluded his remarks by asking attendees not to overlook that forgotten community in Western Armenia as they are also an integral part of our nation and history.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens shared her sentiments of solidarity and thanked the community for allowing her to learn about the Armenian nation and the struggles they are still trying to overcome for more than 100 years. She assured her constituents that she will fight for them in Congress and be the voice of the Armenian American community.

The program concluded with performances by Hamazkayin Armenian Educational & Cultural Society of Detroit’s dance group.