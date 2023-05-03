AYF Camp Haiastan announces annual raffle fundraiser

FRANKLIN, Mass. — AYF Camp Haiastan is excited to announce its annual raffle fundraiser. This year, there will be three chances to win $5,000. All proceeds from the raffle will go toward fulfilling the mission of Camp Haiastan by funding its activities and programs.

The raffle drawing dates are scheduled on the following Sundays this summer: July 9, July 23 and August 6 (dates are subject to change). Each raffle ticket costs $100.

Camp Haiastan has been a pillar of the Armenian community for over 70 years, providing a fun and educational summer camp experience for Armenian youth. We believe that it’s important to foster a strong sense of Armenian identity and culture in our young people, and we work hard to create a welcoming and inclusive environment where campers can grow, learn and have fun.

Camp relies on donations and fundraising events like this raffle to support its programs and activities.

Raffle tickets can be purchased online, by reaching out to a local seller or sending the donation to the Camp Haiastan Office (PO Box C, Franklin, MA 02038).