First of its kind memory game features inspiring Armenian women trailblazers

GLENDALE, Calif. – A brand new memory game called Hzor Hayuhiner, featuring inspiring Armenian women, has been released.

“When I ordered the memory game Little People Big Dreams featuring remarkable women like Harriet Tubman, Marie Curie and Rosa Parks, I was disappointed that we didn’t have a similar game in Armenian, about Armenian women,” recalled creator Lerna Shirinian. “Armenian women have been at the forefront of national defense, education, innovation, art, music, literature, women’s rights and philanthropy. Their stories should be used to educate and inspire the next generation,” she continued.

Hzor Hayuhiner will feature 20 remarkable women, including scientists, writers, activists, artists, intellectuals and revolutionaries. Children will discover female role models by matching the faces of Queen Zabel, Sosse Mayrig, Lusine Zakaryan, Silva Gaboudigian, Lola Sassouni, Mariam Aslamazyan, Zabel Yesayan, Haykanoush Mark, Srpuhi Vahanian Dussap, Mari Beylerian, Satenig Dzaghig Madinian, Aurora Mardiganian, Zabel Sibil Assadour, Diana Apkar, Shushanik Gurghinian, Alenoush Terian, Anna Der Avedikian, Berjouhi Parseghian, Katarine Zalian-Manoukian and Varvara Sahakian.

Yerevan-based talented artist Lusine Ghukasyan is the illustrator for Hzor Hayuhiner. She is a digital artist with a background in painting, engraving, digital drawing and 3D sculpting and brings characters and stories to life through her imagination. She is also the illustrator of Anbardeli Zabel — the beautiful picture book biography about the writer and activist.

Hzor Hayuhiner includes 20 pairs of cards to match and an educational pamphlet that provides a summary of each woman’s life and achievements. Both the cards and pamphlet will be printed in Armenian. The game offers several different ways to play – all of which are fun, educational, and require observation and concentration skills. Hzor Hayuhiner can also be used as a storytelling prompt for young players, in which a child can choose a card and begin to tell a story. The other players can take turns repeating the story and add new details with each turn. The educational pamphlet can also be used for a variety of purposes, including interactive presentations for school-aged children.

“I am excited that with Hzor Hayuhiner, we can bring Armenian history to life in our schools, community centers and homes. We can teach children about the incredible women who made critical contributions to our nation in hopes that they will be the next Satenig Madinian or Zabel Yesayan,” shared Shirinian.

Hzor Hayuhiner can be pre-ordered through the online Indiegogo campaign page.