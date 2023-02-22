Armenian Film Society to present Back to Ashtarak screenings in California

Tigran Nersisian’s Back to Ashtarak, an award-winning short documentary that reflects on the power of nostalgia and the enduring connection we have with our memories, will screen at various universities throughout California, announced the Armenian Film Society.

Armenian Film Society, a nonprofit organization dedicated to shining a spotlight on Armenian films and filmmakers, founded by Armen and Mary Karaoghlanian, joined the production team of the film after holding its world premiere. The organization has set up screenings at the following universities as part of their partnership.

Monday, March 6 at 6:30pm: UC Irvine

Friday, March 10 at 7pm: CSU Fresno

Wednesday, March 29 at 7pm: USC

Friday, April 21 at 7pm: UC San Diego

Back to Ashtarak explores the filmmaker’s personal connection with his hometown and the impact that childhood memories have on our lives. These screenings will be followed by a Q&A with Nersisian and executive producer Armen Karaoghlanian, providing audiences with a unique opportunity to learn more about the making of this heartfelt film.

LA-based composer Arman Aloyan created the music for the film, adding to its emotional resonance and powerful storytelling. The animation was created by OnOff Studio, based in Yerevan, bringing Nersisian’s vision to life in stunning detail. The film won Best Short Documentary at the Pomegranate Film Festival in Toronto and has since received rave reviews from audiences and industry professionals.

Eric Nazarian, winner of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences® prestigious Nicholl Fellowship, and writer and director of the upcoming film Die Like a Man, remarks: “Back to Ashtarak is an Armenian grandson’s sincere and enlightening love letter and ode to his family’s colorful spirit and hometown pride.”

Emmy winner Michael Goorjian, writer, director, producer and star of the upcoming film Amerikatsi, states: “Back to Ashtarak is a gem of a film. Simple and heartfelt, in a way that made me want to go lie in the ruins of an Armenian church and eat mulberries.”

Back to Ashtarak is not just a film, but a celebration of Armenian heritage and a reminder of the importance of the places and memories that shape our lives.