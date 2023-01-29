Armenian government continues anti-ARF policies toward ARF Youth

Without any clear explanation, Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) “Nor Seround” Central Executive chairperson Njteh Karakavorian has been barred entry to Armenia and has been declared persona non grata.

This once again proves the anti-Armenian position of the ruling authorities who, through different avenues and efforts, attempt to disrupt the work of the global ARF youth structure.

ARF youth from around the world regularly visit the homeland in order to participate in various volunteer programs and initiatives. Karakavorian was planning to participate in the ARF Youth Conference from February 6-10, during which members from leadership bodies from around the world will travel to Syunik to discuss and plan the upcoming work and responsibilities of the organization.

It’s important to note the threatening similarities in policies between both of the authorities of Azerbaijan and Armenia. Azerbaijan has currently blockaded Artsakh with the purpose of applying psychological pressure and has blocked the entry of all Armenians to their ancestral homeland — Artsakh. Meanwhile, Armenian authorities, similar to Azerbaijan’s policies, ban the entry of patriotic and dedicated Armenian youth to the Republic of Armenia.

Last year, multiple ARF leaders as well as Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) “Garegin Njdeh” chapter member Suneh Abrahamian were banned entry to Armenia without any reason.

Even if the Armenian authorities strengthen and continue their persecutions, acts of repression and illegal actions a hundredfold, they will face the unwavering conviction of ARF youth and the strengthening and solidification of the path adopted a thousand fold. The ARF youth will inevitably remain faithful to their adopted obligations and principles despite all attempts of the criminal regime to cause disruption.

Many have tried to remove the homeland from our core beliefs, but no one has succeeded.