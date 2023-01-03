Providence AYF Chapter hosting annual Victory Ball

PROVIDENCE, R.I.—The Providence AYF-YOARF “Varantian” Chapter is excited to announce the return of its annual dance, the Victory Ball.



The event will be celebrating not only the organization’s 90th anniversary, but also the chapter’s 2021 AYF Olympics first-place finish, along with the chapter’s many successes over the past two years. The event was planned for January 2021 and 2022, but it was canceled due to surging COVID-19 cases.

“The chapter is very excited to bring the Providence community together for this event, celebrating the Providence AYF and its accomplishments,” said the AYF Providence Chapter Executive. “The event will also serve as an important reminder that the AYF is still going strong in its 90th year.”

Entertainment will be provided by the talented Yerakouyn Band—Shant Massoyan, Aram Hovagimian, Raffi Massoyan and Steve Vosbikian, Jr., all former AYF members.

The event will be held on January 28, 2023 at the Egavian Hall at Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Church located on 70 Jefferson Street in Providence. Doors will open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. There will be an open bar from 6 – 7 p.m.

The program will include a recap of the chapter’s activities, honorary member awards, a presentation of recently digitized film archives and a raffle run by the Providence AYF Junior members.

Tickets are $40 for adults, $30 for AYF Seniors, $25 for AYF Juniors and $15 for those under $10.