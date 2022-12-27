AYF Middlesex County West Chapter announces 5th anniversary dance

CHELMSFORD, Mass.—On the 90th anniversary of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), the AYF Middlesex County West “Musa Ler” Chapter will be holding a dance to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

“The executive is very excited to bring this event back to celebrate five years of being an AYF chapter. We hope to see a large crowd in attendance to help us celebrate this milestone.”

The event will be held on January 14, 2023 at the St. Vartanantz Armenian Church (180 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford). It will begin at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $30 at the door and $20 for attendees 16 and younger.