AYF Middlesex County West Chapter announces 5th anniversary dance

CHELMSFORD, Mass.—On the 90th anniversary of the Armenian Youth Federation (AYF), the AYF Middlesex County West “Musa Ler” Chapter will be holding a dance to celebrate its fifth anniversary.

“The executive is very excited to bring this event back to celebrate five years of being an AYF chapter. We hope to see a large crowd in attendance to help us celebrate this milestone.”

The event will be held on January 14, 2023 at the St. Vartanantz Armenian Church (180 Old Westford Road, Chelmsford). It will begin at 7 p.m. 

Tickets are $30 at the door and $20 for attendees 16 and younger.

Founded in 1933, The Armenian Youth Federation is an international, non-profit, youth organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF). The AYF-YOARF Eastern United States stands on five pillars that guide its central activities and initiatives: Educational, Hai Tahd, Social, Athletic and Cultural. The AYF also promotes a fraternal attitude of respect for ideas and individuals amongst its membership. Unity and cooperation are essential traits that allow members of the organization to work together to realize the AYF's objectives.
