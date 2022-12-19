AMAA is at the gate of the Artsakh blockade

Azerbaijan’s criminal blockade of Artsakh has entered its 7th day. Although the inhuman cut-off of natural gas supply was turned back on, the impending humanitarian crisis endangering the population of Artsakh continues. Taking advantage of the geopolitical situation in the region, the ethnic cleansing appetite of dictator Ilham Aliyev’s Azerbaijan is becoming apparent through this blockade.

The AMAA condemns the Azeri attempt to pressure the people of Artsakh to submission through isolation and strangulation and calls on everyone around the globe to raise their voices to condemn these barbaric acts and demand the immediate opening of the only lifeline road linking to Armenia.

In an effort loyal to its fervent support of Artsakh and its people since independence, AMAA staff are at the gate of the blockade in four isolated villages on the Goris-Stepanakert highway carrying vital supplies and medication to Hin Shen, Mets Shen, Yeghsahogh and Lisagor. That presence will continue uninterrupted.

We call on all people and institutions everywhere to use their moral and ethical power to influence governments, authorities, and global international bodies to act appropriately. The people of Artsakh are determined to stay and live in their indigenous lands as their ancestors have for thousands of years. We respectfully bow and unabashedly support their rightful wish to live freely with all means under our disposal. Please raise your voice and join the support of the people of Artsakh.