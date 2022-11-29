The Genocide Education Project announces 2023 Teacher Fellowship Program

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.— The Genocide Education Project (GenEd), in partnership with the Armenian Genocide Museum and Institute (AGMI) in Yerevan, Armenia, will host the GenEd Teacher Fellowship Program at AGMI’s museum and conference facilities from July 8-16, 2023.

The partnership combines GenEd’s expertise in training Social Studies and English language arts educators with AGMI’s unique role in Armenian Genocide remembrance and research. The nine-day agenda includes interactive professional development sessions, guest presentations and visits to historical and cultural sites. During the program’s second phase, the GenEd Teacher Fellows will provide professional development to other educators in their region under the supervision of The Genocide Education Project.

Fifteen US middle or high school educators with demonstrated experience in Armenian Genocide education will be selected to participate in the program at no cost. All expenses are covered through generous donor contributions. A $400 deposit by participants will be reimbursed upon successfully completing the full program.

The deadline for applications is January 8, 2023 at 11:59 p.m. PT.