NAASR to present storytelling program for children

BELMONT, Mass. — The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host an in-person children’s event on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA.

Meghri Dervartanian and Mary Galstian will tell the story of “Anahid” in both Western and Eastern Armenian, followed by a fun activity. An adult must accompany the children. Masks are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Anahid” is an Armenian fable told by Ghazaros Aghayan as Tork Angegh. David Kherdian used the same tale as the basis for his book The Golden Bracelet.