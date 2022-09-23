NAASR to present storytelling program for children

BELMONT, Mass. The National Association for Armenian Studies and Research (NAASR) will host an in-person children’s event on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at 10:30 am at the NAASR Vartan Gregorian Building, 395 Concord Ave., Belmont, MA.

Meghri Dervartanian and Mary Galstian will tell the story of “Anahid” in both Western and Eastern Armenian, followed by a fun activity. An adult must accompany the children. Masks are recommended to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“Anahid” is an Armenian fable told by Ghazaros Aghayan as Tork Angegh. David Kherdian used the same tale as the basis for his book The Golden Bracelet.

Founded in 1955, NAASR is one of the world’s leading resources for advancing Armenian Studies, supporting scholars, and building a global community to preserve and enrich Armenian culture, history, and identity for future generations.
National Association for Armenian Studies & Research is an independent, non-profit organization dedicated to promoting & furthering Armenian Studies & Research
