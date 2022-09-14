ARF-ER, AYF-ER issue joint statement on Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks, invasion of Armenia

On September 13, 2022, the genocidal forces of Azerbaijan invaded the territory of the Republic of Armenia all along Armenia’s eastern border. The civilian centers in the cities and towns of Jermuk, Sotk, Vardenis, Ishkhanasar, Goris, Kapan and Artanish, among others, were and continue to be indiscriminately shelled. Hundreds of Armenian soldiers have been martyred defending their homeland from the dictatorial regime in Baku. Thousands of civilians have been displaced from their homes and large swaths of Armenian land have already fallen under Azeri control.

The Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Eastern USA (ARF) and the Armenian Youth Federation-Youth Organization of the Armenian Revolutionary Federation, Eastern USA (AYF-YOARF) are calling on all Armenians to rise. To stand up for our nation. To stand for the hundreds of soldiers and heroes fighting today for our right to exist. To fight for our homeland. To fight for our 3,000-year-old culture and heritage. To fight for our people. To fight.

The future of the Armenian nation is at stake, here and now. Our homeland, decimated by war in 2020, and dozens of continued Azeri attacks in the two years since the supposed cessation of hostilities, is facing an inflection point. Our very existence as a people, as a culture, as a nation, as a state, is threatened like at no other time since the Genocide.

We, the ARF-ER and AYF-YOARF condemn, in the strongest possible language, the blatant inhumanity and savagery of Azerbaijan for their newest assault on the Armenian people. The ARF and AYF-YOARF condemn the forces, both external and internal, that have led us to this point. We specifically condemn the wretched cabal in power in Yerevan who have pushed our nation to the precipice of disaster. Our reality will never be one of peace so long as Aliyev, Erdogan and their treacherous partner in Yerevan conspire to hand away our homeland bit by bit, soldier by soldier, town by town.

This most recent invasion is but the tipping point of years of efforts to destroy everything our nation has struggled to achieve since the Armenian Genocide. There is a concerted effort to weaken the Armenian Diaspora, to ignore its voice and its influence. A diaspora created when the same genocidal Turks forced us from our homeland in Western Armenia.

We must snap out of this stupor and take action. We must make our voices heard in our communities, across the world. We must make our voices heard in every country, every state, every county, every city where there is even one Armenian.

We must call and write to our representatives to cut every single dollar in military aid, any aid, to the autocratic regimes in Azerbaijan and Turkey. We must call and write and protest to highlight Azerbaijan’s inhumanity and immorality. We must fight back against Azeri aggression and provide aid directly to the people of Artsakh and Armenia.

We must also raise our voices against the treachery in Yerevan. Just today, Pashinyan announced that he is ready to recognize the so-called territorial integrity of Azerbaijan. This means nothing other than handing over the entirety of our ancient homeland of Artsakh to Azerbaijan. This inept and treasonous government of Armenia must be removed immediately. We have already paid a substantial toll in blood and land to the altar of populism in Armenia. Enough is enough. Pashinyan and his crew of thugs, traitors, and fools must go. Enough is enough.

The only way the destruction of our nation will occur is if we allow for it. We are assured a dusty place in the annals of history if we continue to stand on the sidelines. Stand up, speak out, yell, scream, if you must.

And this September 21, instead of toasting, recommit to our nation. Recommit to help rebuild our communities, our nation and our homeland of Artsakh and Armenia. This is not a time for parties and merriment. This is an opportunity to rededicate and reorient ourselves to the hard work of building a stronger, more durable Armenian nation.

Let’s unite around the Armenian nation. Let’s reclaim our destiny together.

Now is the time.