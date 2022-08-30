What to expect at the 2022 Worcester AYF Olympics

WORCESTER, Mass.—The week has officially arrived! The Worcester “Aram” Chapter and the Greater Worcester Armenian Community are excited to invite you to the 88th annual Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Olympic Games this Labor Day weekend (Sep 1-5). A weekend full of friendly competition, reunion and celebration awaits you! After years of planning and postponement, we are grateful for the opportunity to welcome you all back home to where it all began. The city of Worcester boasts deep Armenian roots, and we are honored to bring you all together again.

We have an action-packed schedule of athletic and social events for this year’s Senior Olympics. On Thursday, we urge you to explore the city of the first Armenian American community! Worcester is in an era of renewal and has so much to offer: Polar Park (home of the Worcester “WooSox”), new restaurants, cafes, breweries and bars. Reconnect with friends on Thursday night at Cedar Box Lounge. On Friday, we will kick off our tennis, golf and swimming tournaments. On Friday evening, head over to Alumni Night and the AYF Gala at the DCU Convention Center – reunite with your fellow ungerner for delicious mezze and dancing. Transport back to the motherland with the vibrant tunes of the Norkef Ensemble and Yerakouyn Band. On Saturday, chapters will gear up for the basketball and softball tournaments and picnic during the day. The evening’s entertainment will be provided by Elie Berberian and his band, followed by DJ Chris “Kidbibz” Habibian. We need all of you to supply the dancing!

Gear up for an exciting Opening Ceremonies on Sunday! The track and field meet, which is the premiere athletic event of the weekend, will be held at Clinton High School (200 West Boylston Street, Clinton, MA) starting bright and early, at 8:00 a.m. The weekend will culminate at the AYF Olympics Grand Ball on Sunday evening, where winners of the individual awards are announced, along with the coveted Olympic Cup. The Olympics 2022 All Stars are our esteemed musical guests for this celebratory night. Then, just as he did during the city’s National Athletic Tournament (NATs) in 2018, Worcester’s very own DJ Chris “Kidbibz” Habibian will return to close out the night.

Here is a friendly reminder to purchase your Hyepass. More information can be found on Instagram. The Worcester Steering Committee has been hard at work to make this weekend successful and unforgettable. We are so happy to be welcoming all generations of AYFers and AYF supporters to this legendary event in the name of camaraderie, fraternal spirit and sportsmanship.