Congressional Armenian Caucus leaders condemn Azerbaijan’s latest attempt to ethnically cleanse Artsakh’s indigenous Armenians

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressional Armenian Caucus co-chairs Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and Jackie Speier (D-CA) called on the Biden administration to press Azerbaijan to end its most recent attacks on Artsakh’s Lachin corridor connecting Armenia and Artsakh – assaults that killed two Artsakh defense army soldiers and injured over 19, reported the Armenian National Committee of America (ANCA).

In a tweet issued just hours after Azerbaijan’s attacks, Rep. Pallone noted “This is the latest example of Aliyev threatening the people of Artsakh over absurd demands like the closing of the Lachin corridor. I urge the @StateDept and @USOSCE to condemn these actions and use every diplomatic tool available to halt Aliyev’s dangerous actions.”

Rep. Speier concurred, tweeting, “Aliyev will only stop his bloody drone strike campaign against the people of Artsakh if/when the U.S. shows leadership & strength. Pull all U.S. assistance to Azerbaijan immediately until it comes to the negotiating table.”

ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian issued a live call to action on the ANCA’s Facebook and Twitter platforms urging supporters of Artsakh freedom to call the White House and urge President Biden to enforce U.S. sanctions on Azerbaijan and stop sending U.S. military arms and aid to the brutal Aliyev regime. Hamparian argued that U.S. taxpayers should not be funding Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh’s indigenous Armenian population. Hamparian also urged advocates to write their Senators and Representatives to unequivocally condemn Azerbaijan’s attack, stop military aid to Azerbaijan, and expand life-saving humanitarian assistance to Artsakh.



“To be clear, the Azerbaijani army that is today ethnically cleansing Artsakh – launching rockets and drone strikes against its indigenous Christian Armenian population – is getting U.S. military aid,” said Hamparian. “These are our tax dollars – materially strengthening Azerbaijan’s military and morally emboldening the Aliyev regime. We are committed – as Americans and Armenians – to see this reckless program ended, Azerbaijani war crimes investigated, and Ilham Aliyev and his regime held to account.”

ANC Artsakh’s Gev Iskajyan shared the latest news from Stepanakert in a live video on the ANCA’s Facebook platform.

ANCA Government Affairs director Tereza Yerimyan has been leading Congressional outreach on Capitol Hill, sharing the latest news with Congressional offices and key Senate and House leaders who are crafting the Fiscal Year 2023 foreign aid bill and National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). Joined by 16 ANCA Haroutioun and Elizabeth Kasparian Summer Academy participants, Yerimyan is distributing a two-page ANCA white paper on Azerbaijan’s attacks.

ANCA Summer Academy participants issued a video call to action in support of Artsakh from Capitol Hill.

State Department Spokesman Ned Price issued a weak statement calling for the “de-escalation” tensions around Nagorno Karabakh, once again falling short of clearly and unequivocally condemning Azerbaijani aggression. “The United States is deeply concerned by and closely following reports of intensive fighting around Nagorno-Karabakh, including casualties and the loss of life. We urge immediate steps to reduce tensions and avoid further escalation. The recent increase in tensions underscores the need for a negotiated, comprehensive and sustainable settlement of all remaining issues related to or resulting from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” stated Price.