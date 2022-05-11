Merrimack Valley ANC leads Armenian flag raisings

To commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide, the Merrimack Valley Armenian National Committee (MVANC) held flag raising ceremonies and readings of proclamations in Greater Lowell and Southern New Hampshire.

“This is the second year we have initiated this effort, and we intend to continue adding other towns to the list,” said MVANC co-chair and master of ceremonies Greg Minasian.

Armenian flags were raised in Lowell, Dracut, Westford, Methuen, North Andover and Billerica. The New Hampshire town of Hollis and the cities of Nashua and Manchester also had flag raising ceremonies, all sponsored by the MVANC.

Proclamations were issued by the town of Salem, NH and the Massachusetts towns of Andover and Chelmsford.

Dozens of Armenians participated in the week-long commemoration. Town officials also participated in remembrance and stressed the demand for justice.

“We are pleased that so many cities and towns have given us the opportunity not only to publicly commemorate, but also to provide us with a platform to voice our current and continuing struggles,” said MVANC co-chair Ara Jeknavorian.