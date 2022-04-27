The Weekly’s Lillian Avedian keynotes Connecticut commemoration of Armenian Genocide

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A solemn day of remembrance of the 107th anniversary of the beginning of the Armenian Genocide took place in Connecticut on Saturday. The Connecticut Armenian American community, together with non-Armenian supporters, met at the Armenian Church of the Holy Resurrection in New Britain to commemorate the solemn event.

The day began with the martyrs’ service, which was created on the centennial of the Genocide and the canonization of the martyrs.

Following the service in the sanctuary of the church, the program moved to the Abrahamian Auditorium where the American and Armenian national anthems were performed. Welcoming remarks were made by Master of Ceremonies and Connecticut State Auditor John C. Geragosian, Genocide Commemoration Committee chair Melanie Kevorkian Brown and State Representative Edwin Vargas.

Poetry recitals were rendered by Ara and Anie Mnatsakanian followed by a clarinet solo of “Cilicia” by Armen Arakelian.

Professor Armen Marsoobian of Southern Connecticut State University introduced keynote speaker Lillian Avedian, a poet and journalist, who works as a staff writer for the Armenian Weekly. Avedian reports on domestic and geopolitics in the South Caucasus. She is also pursuing masters degrees in journalism and Near Eastern Studies at New York University.

Avedian, drawing upon her insights as a journalist, spoke on “Narrating Genocide: Journalism Without Facts, Art Without Truth.” She gave a moving presentation starting with her family’s history and including her personal life, tracing Armenian experiences before, during and after the Genocide and drawing parallels from the current situation in Artsakh. Stressing the necessity for fidelity to facts and the need for impartiality, she told the story of suffering and victimization, commonly known and at times unknown. She focused on the wisdom and resilience of the Armenian spirit and supplemented her narrative comments with her original poetry.

Atty. Harry Mazadoorian, a member of the Genocide Commemoration Committee and Representative Vargas made presentations to her following her talk, including a citation from the Connecticut General Assembly.

A reception followed wherein Avedian had an opportunity to engage one on one with many of the attendees.