ANCA-WR Education Committee to honor educators and supporters

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region’s (ANCA-WR) Education Committee has announced that it will be recognizing 11 educators from various public schools and universities who have uniquely provided instruction, support and education about the Armenian Genocide on Saturday April 9, 2022 at 11AM during a virtual awards ceremony, which will be streamed online and on Facebook.

“The Armenian Genocide Education Awards Ceremony continuously reminds us of the important value that history has in our everyday lives,” remarked Taline Arsenian, chair of the virtual awards ceremony subcommittee. “It allows for the opportunity to acknowledge educators who have gone beyond the minimum requirements to provide opportunities for students to recognize the impacts of intolerance, hate and violence, and we truly appreciate these outstanding nominations,” she continued.

This year, the committee received countless nominations for educators from around the world, who have gone above and beyond the call of duty to teach about the Armenian Genocide in the context of crimes against humanity within their classrooms and selected the following educators:

Armenian Genocide Education Legacy Award

Dr. Alfred De Zayas, Professor of International Law and History, Geneva School of Diplomacy, Switzerland

Amb. Henry Morgenthau Sr. Courage Award

Ms. Kelly Gonez, School Board President, Los Angeles Unified School District

Special Recognition

Office of Board President Kelly Gonez, Los Angeles Unified School District

Ms. Esmeralda Marcial, Director of Community Engagement

Ms. Charity Castro, Advocacy and Policy Deputy

Mr. Michael Menjivar, Deputy Director of Community Engagement

Richard G. Hovannisian Armenian Genocide Higher Education Award

Dr. Matthew Jendian, Professor, Fresno State University

Armenian Genocide Education Award

Mr. Michael Cunningham, Del Valle High School, Del Valle Independent School District, Texas

Dr. David Harms, Penta Career Center, Perrysburg, Ohio

Zaruhy “Sara” Chitjian Armenian Heritage Award

Ms. Armineh Alexan, Jefferson Elementary School, Glendale Unified School District

Mr. Patrick Davarhanian, Clark Magnet High School, Glendale Unified School District

Ms. Shake Jacqueline Balian, John Burroughs High School, Burbank Unified School District