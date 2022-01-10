AYF Boston Chapter gearing up for return of NATs

BOSTON, Mass. — The Armenian Youth Federation (AYF) Greater Boston “Nejdeh” Chapter is excited to host the 2022 AYF Eastern Region National Athletic Tournament (NATs). The event will be taking place over Presidents’ Day weekend from February 18 – 21.

Hotel accommodations at a discounted rate have been arranged with the Boston Marriott Burlington. Games will be played at Babson College. Evening dances will be hosted at the hotel ballroom and at the Armenian Cultural and Educational Center (ACEC) in Watertown.

The Boston NATs Steering Committee will be taking all the necessary precautions to ensure attendees have a fun and safe weekend. For this reason, all athletes, spectators and guests will be required to show proof of vaccination of an FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine. This requirement will be strictly implemented and monitored throughout the entire weekend; there will be check-in stations at all the venues. Local and regional mandates regarding masks and testing will also be implemented.

As attendees and athletes arrive on Friday, members of the Steering Committee will be manning a welcome desk in the hotel lobby to answer any questions, facilitate check-in and distribute HYE Passes.

Friday night’s entertainment will be held at the hotel ballroom with DJ Arden on the decks. DJ Arden is a local member of the Armenian community with years of experience under his belt; he’s ready to raise the roof at the first regional athletic event hosted by Boston in 10 years.

Basketball and volleyball tournaments will begin on Saturday. Buses will depart the hotel for Babson College in the morning and return later in the afternoon. Advertised departure times, which will be made available soon, will be strict timetables; attendees will have to find other modes of transportation if they miss the bus. Later in the evening, buses will leave from the hotel for the ACEC where crowd-favorite Kevork Artinian and his band will be bringing the energy and performing Armenian hits late into the night.

Championship games for basketball and volleyball will take place on Sunday, and the weekend will close out with entertainment provided by Yerakouyn Band. The three-piece group features Shant Massoyan (vocals and guitar), Steve Vosbikian (clarinet and pku) and Aram Hovagimian (keyboard) — all AYF alumni.

With the ebb and flow of the pandemic resulting in health guidelines changing constantly, the Steering Committee would like to reassure all attendees that every development will be taken into consideration and communication will be thorough and rapid leading up to the event.

If you haven’t booked your room yet, click here to secure your room before they’re sold out. For athlete applications, dance tickets and package-deal HYE Passes, click here for a one-stop sign-up on Eventbrite. If you have any questions regarding the weekend or signing up, reach out to [email protected]