Armenian Word Search, Volume 2 published

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Armenian Word Search, Volume 2, by Southern California Armenian authors Stella Kientz and Lisa Kradjian, has been released and is now available on Amazon and at Abril Bookstore in Glendale, CA.

Armenian Word Search Volumes 1 and 2 are for people of all ages interested in the Armenian language. The searches cover a variety of topics and are predominantly in Western Armenian. The book is appropriate for beginners and experts alike.

Volume 2 features transliterations for those who do not speak Armenian, making the word searches easier for a wider audience. The book was vetted by local Armenian language instructors and advisors.

“After we released the first book, we had so many more ideas for topics and words, we want to keep going. We also incorporated much of the feedback we got from our readers from the first book, which continues to sell as well,” the authors said. “Like before, we hope this series will continue to be an educational and entertaining book for the Armenian community and beyond.”

Stella Kientz is a registered nurse who works in regulatory, accreditation and licensing at Kaiser Permanente in Southern California. She grew up in the Armenian church, attended Armenian school until junior high, and she is fluent in Western Armenian. Lisa Kradjian is an author and playwright who resides in San Diego and has been involved in the Armenian community since childhood and taken on various leadership roles. They have been friends for more than 25 years from Armenian church youth group days. They got the idea from talking about Kientz’s mother who enjoys doing word searches daily. They decided it would be a great idea to create Armenian word searches that their Armenian relatives and friends could enjoy, young and old. They focused on words that are pure Armenian, but there are some words with other related origins from surrounding regions.