Anush Babajanyan raising funds for new photography book about Artsakh

Armenian photographer Anush Babajanyan has launched a Kickstarter campaign for pre-orders of her photo book on Nagorno-Karabakh, called A Troubled Home. The book will include her work in the region through the last five years.

The campaign will end on December 3, 2021. The release of the book is planned for September 2022.

A Troubled Home (working title) is a hardcover photography book that aims to tell the story of Nagorno-Karabakh – its strength, its tragedy and its beauty. The photographs in the book will not only represent conflict, but everyday life.

Over the past five years, Babajanyan has returned to Nagorno-Karabakh several times, documenting the four-day war in 2016, life in the relatively peaceful years that followed, as well as the 2020 Artsakh War and its aftermath. A year later, there is still uncertainty and continuing worry for the people living here.



Based in Yerevan, Armenia, Babajanyan is a member of VII Photo Agency and a National Geographic Explorer. She focuses her work on social narratives and personal stories. In addition to working extensively in the South Caucasus, Babajanyan continues to photograph in Central Asia and around the world.