Briefings from the Turkish press

Agos: Erdogan: We evaluated the minority foundations election procedure

In his statement after the cabinet meeting on Monday, October 25, President Erdogan mentioned the issue of the elections in minority foundations, which have not been held for a long time now. “We evaluated the issue regarding the election procedure of minority foundations included in the Human Rights Action Plan,” said Erdogan. “Regardless of their origins, beliefs or creeds, the issue of each of our 84-million citizens is our issue. With this understanding, we have taken every step that will strengthen our national unity and solidarity in the past, and we will continue to do so today.”



Sabah: 278 historical artifacts found in Istanbul

Five suspects were detained in the operation named “Historical Artifacts Smuggling” in four districts of Istanbul. Almost three hundred historical artifacts were seized.

Agos: Erdogan and Aliyev host joint press conference

President Erdogan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev held a joint press conference after their tete-a-tete meeting in the Zengilan Agali village, which came under the control of Azerbaijan after the 2020 Artsakh War. “If [Armenia] shows a sincere will with Azerbaijan, there will be no obstacle to the normalization of Turkey’s relations with Armenia,” said Erdogan.

Anadolu Agency: President Erdogan wrote an introductory article for book The Victory of Karabakh

During his visit to Zengilan, President Erdogan gifted his Azeri counterpart Aliyev the book entitled The Victory of Karabakh prepared by Anadolu Ajans which summarizes the historical foundations of the problem and details their conquest with news, photos and articles.

Anadolu Agency: President of Religious Affairs Erbaş recites the adhan in Shusha

President of Religious Affairs Ali Erbaş called the adhan in Shusha, which was liberated from the occupation of Armenia.

Halk TV: The candidacy of US ambassador who recognizes the Armenian ‘genocide’ was accepted

The candidacy of Jeff Flake, who was nominated for the US Embassy in Ankara, was accepted by a vote in the Senate General Assembly. Flake will soon take over as US Ambassador from David Satterfield.

Despite being a Republican, Flake, who supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, served as senator of Arizona from 2013 to 2019. He was also a member of the House of Representatives from 2001 to 2013.

Hurriyet: Hampig Sassounian’s release: A grave mistake

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Tanju Bilgiç has condemned the release of Hampig Sassounian. His statement read, “It has been learned that the murderer of our Los Angeles Consul General, the martyr Kemal Arıkan, the Armenian terrorist Hampig Sassounian, for whom a parole decision has been taken, has been deported to a third country. We emphasize once again that we see the decision regarding the terrorist in question as a grave mistake that compromises terrorism. It is obvious that such decisions will serve the agenda of circles that seek to promote terrorism as a useful tool that can be used for political purposes, not for the fight against terrorism. On this occasion, we once again commemorate with respect and mercy our martyred diplomat Kemal Arıkan and all our martyrs who lost their lives in the attacks of Armenian terrorist organizations.”