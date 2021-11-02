Ombudsman Arman Tatoyan to receive ANCA-WR “Human Rights Champion” award at Grassroots Luncheon

GLENDALE, Calif.–The Armenian National Committee of America-Western Region (ANCA-WR) will bestow the “Human Rights Champion” Award to Dr. Arman Tatoyan, the Human Rights Defender of Armenia, at the 2021 ANCA-WR Grassroots Luncheon, in recognition of his consistent efforts aimed at advocating the interests and upholding the rights of the people of Armenia and Artsakh. The outdoor luncheon will be held on Sunday, November 21 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

“As the Ombudsman of Armenia, Dr. Tatoyan has utilized his powerful voice and all resources at his disposal to uphold human rights and the dignity of our people by highlighting the aggressive actions of the Azeri government in front of the international community, with the aim of holding the perpetrator regime accountable,” stated Nora Hovsepian, chair of the ANCA-WR. “He is highly deserving of the ANCA-WR’s prestigious ‘Human Rights Champion’ Award, and we look forward to having him in California, where our community can express its collective gratitude for all he has done and continues to do for our homeland and the Cause,” she continued.

Dr. Tatoyan has been invited to California by the ANCA-WR for a two-week delegation trip, where he will engage with a number of community stakeholders, elected officials, academic circles and other interested parties throughout the Golden State to present the latest developments in the region, including discussing his latest reports on the Azerbaijani torture and ill-treatment of Armenian POWs and other captives.

Tatoyan obtained his LLM and Ph.D. from Yerevan State University’s Department of Criminal Procedure and Criminalistics. He holds his Master of Laws from the University of Pennsylvania Law School. In 2016, Tatoyan was elected as the Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) of Armenia. He also serves as an Ad Hoc Judge in the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), the Permanent International Advisor at the Council of Europe’s Directorate General of Human Rights and Rule of Law and a lecturer at Yerevan State University, American University of Armenia and the Academy of Justice of Armenia. He previously held positions in the Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Armenia (2013-2016) and the Deputy Representative (Deputy Agent) of the Government of Armenia before the ECHR (2013-2016). He has also been involved in different working groups for drafting laws and strategies for Armenia.