In Memory of Garbis Nalbandian

Garbis Nalbandian was born in Aleppo, Syria on December 1, 1931. He was the youngest son of Kaloust and Azniv Nalbandian. Garbis was the youngest brother of the late Asdghig and Antranig Stepanian, the late Ghevont and Victoria Nalbandian, the late Sarkis and Marie Nalbandian, the late Verjin and Hovsep Yeretzian, the late Haygoohi and Der Vartan Arakelian.

Garbis received his law degree from Damascus University. Later, he joined the Syrian Army and was promoted to 1 star general soon after.

On May 1, 1960, Garbis married Mary Nalbandian and together established a loving family. They became the proud parents of Ariss and Shahe Nalbandian.

Garbis became the principal of Karen Jeppe Armenian College in Aleppo, Syria (1970-1974). He was a dedicated member of the Homenetmen organization and was the head of the Aleppo chapter for numerous years. Garbis was also a member of ARF Syrian Central Committee.

With some instability in the country, Garbis was drafted to the army in 1973. A month after he returned home, he and Mary felt the need to provide security and future stability for the family. In 1974, the family moved to the United States and lived in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Garbis and his wife Mary started a grocery business in Watertown called “Hye Mart.” They worked day and night to make sure the business would not fail and the kids were provided for. Soon after, they purchased a larger store in Arlington and moved to their current residence in Waltham. A few years later, the boys got married, and Garbis became the proud grandfather of Tatiana, Vazken, Katarena and Liana.

Garbis and Mary continued their work, and this time they bought Magnificent Muffins & Bagel in Somerville, Massachusetts, where they enjoyed having breakfast together every morning.

Garbis passed away peacefully on September 27, 2021…11 days after his beloved wife of 61 years Mary.

He leaves behind his son Ariss and wife Jayne; son Shahe and wife Zovig; four grandchildren Tatiana, Vazken, Katarena and Liana; and many loving nieces and nephews.

From the Nalbandian, Stepanian, Yeretzian, Arakelian, Yetenekian families.

Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Ave., Watertown, MA 02472 or St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School, 47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, MA 02472.