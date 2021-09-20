In Memory of Mary Nalbandian

Mary Nalbandian was born in Qamishli, Syria on December 15, 1938. She was the eldest daughter of Dikran and Bedoor Nalbandian and the eldest sister of Zaven, Hratch Nalbandian and Silva Yetenekian.

She moved to Aleppo and received her undergraduate degree from Aleppo University.

She married Garbis Nalbandian on May 1, 1960 and established a loving family. They became the proud parents of Ariss and Shahe Nalbandian.

In 1974, they moved to the United States and lived in Watertown, Massachusetts.

They started a grocery business in Watertown called “Hye Mart.” They worked day and night to make sure the business would not fail and the kids were provided for. Soon after, they purchased a larger store in Arlington and moved to their current residence in Waltham.

Despite all the troubles of the big move, Mary still was willing to help and volunteer in any way she could. She became a member of the Lexington Armenian Red Cross.

A few years later, the boys got married, and Mary became the loving grandmother of Tatiana, Vazken, Katarena and Liana.

She and her husband would later buy Magnificent Muffins & Bagel in Somerville, Massachusetts

She became famous, made TV appearances and was interviewed by local newspapers.

Mary passed away peacefully in her sleep on September 16, 2021.

She leaves behind Garbis, her loving husband for over 61 years; her adoring children Ariss and wife Jayne, Shahe and wife Zovig; and four grandchildren Tatiana, Vazken, Katarena and Liana.

Funeral services will be held at St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church (38 Elton Avenue, Watertown Massachusetts) on Friday, September 24 at 11:00AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to: St. Stephen’s Armenian Apostolic Church or St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School (47 Nichols Ave., Watertown, MA 02472).

Cemetery services are private.