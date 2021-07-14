Weekly contributor, Burlington native competing for title of Miss Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass.—Kristina Ayanian is vying to become the first Armenian to ever hold the title of Miss Massachusetts.

The 24 year-old Weekly contributor will be taking the stage this weekend as one of 23 contestants competing in the 81st Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition.

Ayanian’s excitement was emanating during her brief interview with the Weekly from her Worcester hotel room on the eve of an important stage in the competition: making a solid first impression with the Miss Massachusetts judges.

“No one can represent you better than yourself,” she said while reflecting on her journey and illustrious role as Miss Boston. During her reign, Ayanian has been faithfully carrying out the mission behind her social impact initiative—”Creating a Culture of Committed Global Citizens.” She has used her platform to cultivate a shared sense of humanity, tackling food insecurity, supporting frontline healthcare workers through COVID-relief service projects and organizing other humanitarian initiatives for vulnerable populations around the world. To date, Ayanian has raised more than $50,000 to support local and international humanitarian efforts. “I have recognized the power of one and how one person can make a difference in the community,” said Ayanian. “That’s the message I want to keep spreading as Miss Massachusetts.”



A descendant of Genocide survivors and the daughter of Armenian immigrants, Ayanian says she is looking forward to sharing her unique and hopeful American story. “I represent that American dream for them,” said Ayanian, a graduate of Watertown’s St. Stephen’s Armenian Elementary School. “I grew up speaking only Armenian. Here I am competing for the Miss America title.”



Indeed, the winner of Saturday’s competition will compete at the 100th anniversary of the Miss America Pageant in Connecticut this winter. Ayanian says she’s been overwhelmed with everyone’s love and support. She has saved dozens of thank you notes and emails from admirers who have been inspired by her work. “This has been such a rewarding experience. I have grown so much in this organization,” said Ayanian, who credits the Miss America Organization for helping her succeed as a confident, young professional.

Many of Ayanian’s supporters have been voting for her as the People’s Choice contestant, which would guarantee her a spot in the Top 11. Those votes are a one-dollar donation and would support more scholarship opportunities for young women.

The 2021 Miss Massachusetts Scholarship Competition will be held at the Hanover Theatre in Worcester on Friday, July 16. Finals take place on Saturday, July 17. Tickets are available online.