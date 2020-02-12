The Weekly’s Kristina Ayanian Crowned Miss Boston 2020

WATERTOWN, Mass.—There’s a new queen in town. Weekly contributor and Burlington native Kristina Ayanian is Miss Boston 2020.

“While I was getting crowned, I thought I was in a dream,” said Ayanian following Sunday evening’s sold-out competition in the ballroom of the Omni Parker House in downtown Boston. “I will never forget hearing my mom and the rest of my family and friends cheering in the audience. I am filled with so much love and gratitude.”

The 22 year-old Bentley University graduate is the first Armenian in the history of the preliminary competition of the Miss America Organization to win the title and the $1,000 scholarship. “I am so honored to be representing the Armenian community. This is only the beginning,” said Ayanian, who is now one step closer to the Miss America competition. Ayanian has been part of the pageantry circuit since she was a little girl. She previously served as Miss Massachusetts’ Outstanding Teen (2013) and Miss Boston Preteen (2008).

On Saturday night, it was her time to shine once again. Ayanian says her heart skipped a beat as she was pictured beaming in a stunningly beaded red gown, donning a radiant smile, the Miss Boston sash and the crown—a proud moment after several intense stages of competition. “The mission of the Miss America Organization is to prepare great women for the world and the world for great women,” explained Carrie Wu, vice president of the Miss Boston board. “[Kristina’s] presence was memorable, and she was confident and consistent through all phases of competition,” recalled Wu.

Ayanian, a graceful pianist since the age of seven under the tutelage of Nune Hakopyan and Dr. Marine Kavlakian, chose to use her nimble fingers for a lively rendition of “Tarantella” by Moritz Moszkowski during the talent portion of the evening. Ayanian was also judged on her social impact initiative—global citizenship—which she will be promoting during her tenure. “At the heart and soul of my message is creating a culture of humanity where we recognize that we have a role to play in our society,” said Ayanian during her interview with the Weekly. She believes that thinking small—recycling, volunteering and raising awareness on issues of social injustice—can create a significant ripple effect in society. Miss Boston will be balancing this new responsibility with her full-time job as a stock market analyst and helping lead fundraising initiatives for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals—the official social impact initiative of the Miss America Organization.

An ambitious and multi-talented young woman with a palpably generous and captivating spirit, Ayanian tells the Weekly that she is committed to making a difference in her community.



Ayanian and Miss Cambridge (Elizabeth Pierre) will be competing for the state title of Miss Massachusetts this June, the winner of which will represent the Commonwealth of Massachusetts at Miss America in December.