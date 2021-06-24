ANCA-ER launches series of virtual advocacy workshops

WATERTOWN, Mass. — The Armenian National Committee of America Eastern Region (ANCA-ER) is offering its activists a unique opportunity to participate in a series of virtual advocacy workshops. These sessions will be led by ANCA leaders including ANCA executive director Aram Hamparian; ANCA Government Affairs director Tereza Yerimyan; ANCA communications director Elizabeth Chouldjian; ANCA National Board members; ANCA Eastern Region Board members; local leaders from the ANC of Maine, ANC of Michigan and ANC of Pennsylvania; as well as special guest speakers from The Armenian Weekly.
“We’re excited to announce the series of workshops which will provide our network of ANCs and activists with the knowledge and updates that are vital for Hai Tahd,” said ANCA-ER Board chair Ani Tchaghlasian. “Advocacy for the Armenian Cause is in our blood, but we all need to be reminded on what to do and how to do it. Attendees can expect to get an inside look at the priorities of the ANCA and the impact our work has on legislation and much more,” she continued.
The schedule of workshops is as follows. Participants will be required to register in advance. Once selected, they will be sent a Zoom link that will be used for all of the workshops.
Workshop 1: Hai Tahd 101/ANCA ER Structure
June 28 at 8 pm EST
Ani Tchaghlasian, ANCA National Board member
Steve Mesrobian, ANCA-ER Board member
Workshop 2: Hill 101
July 7 at 8 pm EST
Tereza Yerimyan, ANCA Government Affairs Director
Workshop 3: ANCA 360 + Recognition ✔️ What’s next?
July 19 at 8 pm EST
Aram Hamparian, ANCA Executive Director
Workshop 4: Advocacy 101
August 2 at 8 pm EST
Ani Haroian, ANC of Rhode Island
Special presentations by ANC of Maine, ANC of Michigan and ANC of Pennsylvania
Workshop 5: Combatting Azeri Propaganda
August 16 at 8 pm EST
Ani Tchaghlasian, ANCA National Board member
Hank Theriault, PhD, Worcester State University
Workshop 6: Managing Traditional + Social Media
August 30 at 8 pm EST
Tamar Gregorian, ANCA-ER Executive Director
Alex Manoukian, ANCA Programs Director
Nerses Semerjian, ANCA IT Director
Special guest speakers: Pauline Getzoyan, editor of The Armenian Weekly and
Elizabeth Chouldjian, ANCA Communications Director
Workshop 7: Organizing Events
September 13 at 8 pm EST
Karine Shnorhokian, ANC of New Jersey
Steve Mesrobian, ANCA-ER Board member
Workshop 8: Youth
October 4 at 8 pm EST
Aram Balian, ANCA-ER Board member
Sosy Bouroujian, AYF-ER Central Executive member
Alex Manoukian, ANCA Programs Director
For more information, contact [email protected].
