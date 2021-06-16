Post-war census conducted by Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation Project nearing completion

Anna Astvatsaturian Turcotte has announced that the full country census of Artsakh’s loss by the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation and Association of Armenian Social Workers (AASW) is almost complete, and data might be available to select organizations assisting Artsakh’s population. Over the last six months, the AASW trained about 100 social workers in Armenia and about 120 social workers in Artsakh to gather data about the medical, psychological and financial/property impact of the 2020 Artsakh War on the people of Artsakh, both residents and those displaced due to the war.

According to the Astvatsaturian Foundation’s website, the information that has been gathered will be utilized for three purposes:

To establish a knowledge base to assess the need and to provide assistance to socio-economic rights to those affected families;

To establish the legal framework for restitution of Armenians who suffered financial and personal loss during the 2020 Artsakh War; and

To utilize the information collected to contribute to prevention of possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in the future.

They are in the final weeks of completing the process. Any non-governmental organization that can use access to this data in order to help Artsakh may complete an application through the Foundation’s website. This may allow for access to some of the reporting when the project is complete. “Applicants are being vetted for security reasons,” said Astvatsaturian Turcotte in a Facebook post, “so please be very descriptive in your application.”

A report will be released at the conclusion of the project that will provide information both on the humanitarian and legal aspects of the losses incurred due to the war. Currently, both the governments of Armenia and Artsakh have immediate access to the information to offer assistance in “real time.” Visit the Anna Astvatsaturian Foundation website to learn more about this and other projects or to make a contribution.