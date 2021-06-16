“Armenia Alliance” leader Robert Kocharyan holds town hall with Diasporans

WATERTOWN, Mass.—Second President of Armenia and leader of the “Armenia Alliance” Robert Kocharyan held a town hall meeting over Zoom on Friday, June 11. Armenian public and political figures from 12 countries, including the US, Canada, France, Germany, England, Iran, Lebanon, Russia, Kuwait and the UAE participated in the meeting, which was organized by the Armenian Revolutionary Federation (ARF) Bureau.

The question-and-answer session centered on the economy, Diaspora relations, the future of Armenia and a resolution to the present crisis. Kocharyan presented his plan and addressed ways of overcoming the internal political crisis, deepening Homeland-Diaspora ties and ensuring investment flow. A main topic of discussion was the restoration of investment flow to Armenia, which has been interrupted for three years.

Raising homeland-diaspora relations to a new level, using diasporan specialists and expertise in rebuilding Armenia and forming pan-Armenian agendas were also discussed. “We must do everything to make our compatriots feel involved in the country’s governance processes,” said Kocharyan during the discussion with the representatives of the diaspora.

Businessmen who participated in the meeting agreed to visit Armenia following the June 20 snap elections to discuss a roadmap for immediately investing in Armenia, as well as substantive projects.

ARF Bureau chairman Hagop Der Khatchadourian concluded by thanking Kocharyan for taking the time to participate in the town hall meeting and reiterating the primary concerns of reestablishing national values, the security of the homeland and reunifying the country.