Global humanitarian community to commemorate the life of Aurora co-founder

On June 5, the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative will host an Aurora Dialogues Online event titled “Vartan Gregorian. The Aurora Co-Founder,” set to bring together representatives of the global humanitarian community and commemorate the life of Aurora co-founder and member of the Aurora Prize Selection Committee Vartan Gregorian – an outstanding Armenian American humanitarian who was a man of great inner strength and a reservoir of compassion. After his passing in April 2021, a series of events dedicated to honoring his legacy were organized in Armenia. The June 5 online event will be broadcast live on the Aurora channels on Facebook in three languages – English, Armenian and Russian – at 10 am (EDT).

In 2015, together with Noubar Afeyan and Ruben Vardanyan, Gregorian co-founded the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors. His passionate commitment to the power of our common humanity was truly inspiring, and his spirit of gratitude was one of his numerous personal qualities that warmed the heart of anyone who met him. Throughout his life, Gregorian made a massive difference, and his loss is mourned around the world.

The Aurora Dialogues Online event will focus on Gregorian’s extraordinary life as Aurora Humanitarian Initiative’s co-founder, humanitarian, educator and mentor. The tribute will be hosted by David Ignatius, associate editor and columnist for the Washington Post, with speakers including Aurora co-founders, Aurora Prize Selection Committee members and Aurora Prize Laureates: