Designer Regina Oswald partners with COAF to launch exclusive bracelet

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. – Designer Regina Oswald has partnered with the Children of Armenia Fund (COAF) to launch an exclusive bracelet with proceeds donated to the charity.

Triggered by recent events, the new designer looked to create a piece of jewelry to symbolize the longevity of Armenia and serve as a reminder of the region’s rich history. The timeless bracelet is made of garnet and carries a replica of one of the most historic symbols in history, an authentic ancient Armenian coin of the Byzantine Empire. The coin originated between 814-820 A.D. and was purchased by the designer years ago from an antique dealer. Oswald held onto the coin with the intention to one day make a piece of jewelry that would celebrate her heritage.

The bracelet made from 6MM round garnet beads is set with a sterling silver charm molded from an authentic ancient Armenian coin and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity.

“It has always been my hope to design something beautiful with this rare coin,” said Oswald. “I am honored to partner with COAF to launch this bracelet to remember our ancestors while helping future generations succeed.”

“We at COAF greatly appreciate this partnership which will help improve the lives of children across villages in Armenia during these difficult times,” said COAF Senior Director of Development Haig Boyadjian. “The unique bracelet’s ancient Armenian coin design is a testament to Armenia’s rich history and the Diaspora’s strong links to its past and present.”

About Regina Oswald

For company founder Regina Oswald, the launch of her signature clothing line represents the fulfillment of a lifelong dream and the culmination of a journey back to herself. She is of Armenian descent, and while growing up in Uzbekistan, Oswald discovered her talent for design at a young age. With the help of her seamstress grandmother, she made clothes for her dolls, and later, for herself—inspired by the styles she saw in Western magazines. At the age of 22, she emigrated to the United States, where she obtained her second bachelor’s degree and found success in pharmaceutical sales in New York, but it wasn’t until the age of 40 that she was able to reconnect with her true passion: fashion.