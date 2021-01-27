State Rep. Mari Manoogian appointed Democratic Caucus’ Deputy Whip

LANSING, Mich.—State Rep. Mari Manoogian (D-Birmingham) has been appointed by her Democratic colleagues to serve as Deputy Whip for the Michigan House Democrats in the 101st Legislature. The leadership role for Manoogian will allow her to better advocate for families, workers and small businesses in Michigan’s 40th District as well as help lead the Democratic Caucus in the new term of the legislature.

The position, appointed by House Minority Leader Donna Lasinski (D-Scio Twp.) and Minority Whip Matt Koleszar (D-Plymouth) on Wednesday, is tasked with mobilizing caucus members on key legislation prior to floor votes. In addition, the Deputy Whip supports the Whip and is a liaison between Leadership and the House Democratic Caucus, helping to build support for the caucus’ policy priorities.

“I’m humbled and honored to be asked to serve as Deputy Minority Caucus Whip for this term,” said Rep. Manoogian. “I am eager to continue working with our Democratic caucus and the Whitmer administration on the critical issues facing Michigan families, including expanding COVID-19 vaccination efforts and easing the economic burdens caused by this pandemic. I look forward to taking on this new responsibility, working to keep Oakland County residents at the forefront, and am excited to get to work to get our state back onto the road to recovery.”

In addition to serving as Deputy Whip, Rep. Manoogian was appointed to serve as Minority Vice Chair of the House Committee on Energy and was re-appointed to serve on the House Committee on Commerce and Tourism.