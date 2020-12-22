ANCA Media Center Named in Honor of Elizabeth Lily Manoukian

WASHINGTON, DC — The family of Elizabeth Lily Manoukian, of blessed memory, has announced that her legacy will live on through the dedication of the ANCA Media Center, in loving memory of this proud daughter, devoted advocate and tireless defender of the Armenian nation.

“Our dear Elizabeth Lily – with a bold heart and humble spirit – helped awaken our nation, inspiring a new generation of Armenians across the Middle East and around the world to join together, to stand up for our rights, and speak out for the just cause of our nation,” said her sister and brother-in-law Vergine and Edward Misserlian. “Throughout her life, she gave selflessly for her family, her community and the national and democratic aspirations of the Armenian people.”

“We are humbled that Elizabeth Lily chose to leave such a wonderful legacy of Armenian American empowerment, one that will strengthen and sustain our community – helping keep our homeland safe and our heritage secure – for generations to come,” said ANCA Chairman Raffi Hamparian. “We are grateful beyond words that she entrusted us with a share of her blessed memory, and will strive always to meet the high standards of courage and caring that she set during her remarkable life of bold and pioneering leadership, service and sacrifice.”

The ANCA Media Center is centrally located on the second floor of the ANCA headquarters in the prestigious Dupont Circle neighborhood of Washington, DC – just a 10-minute walk to the White House. The room features tall ceilings, windows opening onto N Street, built-in windowed bookcases and a classic fireplace and mantle. From this central location, the ANCA communicates daily with US and international media outlets, coalition partners and hundreds of thousands of Armenian American activists.

The ANCA honors Elizabeth Lily’s contributions to our community and culture and cause, over the course of so many decades – from Beirut to the Bay Area.

Born and raised in Aleppo, Syria, Elizabeth Lily studied at Haigazian Elementary School and Aleppo College for Girls. After moving to Beirut, she attended the American University of Beirut, earning a B.S. in Pharmacy and an M.S. in Pharmacology.

In Beirut – during the 1960s and into the 1970s – she helped lead the national awakening around the 50th Anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. She actively participated in a pioneering student movement, the Lebanese Armenian University Students’ Union, alongside Shavarsh Torigian and other academics, and was a founding member of the Armenian Church University Students’ Association (Հայ Եկեղեցոյ Համալսարանական Ուսանողներու Միութիւն), established in 1963, by His Holiness Karekin II, Catholicos of the Holy See of Cilicia of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Church, now of blessed memory.

After moving to the United States, she lived in the San Francisco Bay Area, working in senior positions as a pharmacology researcher for Syntex and later for Roche and Corium in Silicon Valley.

Elizabeth Lily was active in the Hamazkayin Armenian Cultural and Educational Association, the Armenian National Committee of America, and served as founder and a longtime Chair of the Bay Area Friends of Armenia. She generously supported a broad array of Armenian charities and causes, including the American University of Armenia.

She is survived by her sister Vergine and Edward Misserlian; nephew Mihran and Jeanine Misserlian and their children London and Vivienne; nephew Nareg and Sarine Misserlian; and, many relatives and friends.