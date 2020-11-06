I spent two hours

Buffing away a century and a fifth

Of corrosion from a doorknob,

To get my mind

Off the madness around me–

So far, yet so close–

While flipping channels on the screen

Between pictures of the war of my people

And the election between two dinosaurs;

While chatting with friends

About the war

And the two dinosaurs;

While pretending to be optimistic

About the war

And the outcome between the two dinosaurs;

While thinking about the war

And the…

Only the war.

Only the war.

Before I know it

Generations of grime are lost forever

And I am looking into a ball of shine.

I wish I had snapped a “before”

On my phone,

Which is overworked

And drained as of late.

This thing in my hand

Was once black and green.

Black and green.

Green and black.

Կանաչ ու սեւ.

The green battledresses of our heroes;

The black-clad mothers full of grief.

Only the war.

Green and black.

Black and green.

Կանաչ ու սեւ.

Կանաչ ու սեւ.

Սեւ ու կանաչ.