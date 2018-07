This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Chip Away

Chip away

At the stone that that is life

And see what may lie

At the core,

Deep inside.

See what may come,

What may be

Once you are done

Scraping away

Scratching the surface.

Be the first

To touch your creation

To see the secrets

Stuck inside

All this time.



It is yours.

It is you.



You are a memory

Etched in stone.



Rupen Khajag,

2018